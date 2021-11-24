Google photo software is intended for use with Snapdragon processors . This does not mean that the fact that your terminal has a CPU from another firm will not run the application, but it does mean that its functioning and results will not be optimal and differential respectively.

However, as we have indicated in the previous paragraph, despite the fact that the vast majority can run the application, there are some cases that do not allow its installation. The reason this happens is because the GCam has certain requirements what does your device need to be compatible with her to the fullest.

The google camera It is “exclusive” software for the smartphones of the American company. Although this can be downloaded at practically any other device Android as an APK, which is really useful, since it achieves much better results than you would with your mobile camera. In addition, you will get rid of slowdown problems when taking photos.

Some of the manufacturers that do not usually incorporate a Snapdragon chip in their phones are Huawei, Honor and Samsung. The first two usually use a Kirin processor, while in the case of the South Korean company the performance is provided by an Exynos chip. On the other hand, if your smartphone brings with it a MediaTek is possible make more use of the capabilities of GCam.

Have API Camera2

Another requirement that your device must meet is that the API Camera 2 support be partial or complete. This means that the company that makes the phone must have unlocked the communication connection between the hardware and the photographic software.

Checking it is objectively simple because an application will confirm if the terminal is compatible. The app in question is about Camera 2 API Probe. All you have to do is install and access it. When you enter you should look at the section ‘Hardware Support Level’. If within it one of the sections (or both) called ‘LEVEL_3’ or ‘FULL’ is in green, it means that your mobile has API Camera2, so you can comfortably use GCam.

In the developers page You will find a list with all the versions of the software of the great G. There are an immensity of them, but if your smartphone has Android 9 or lower it is advisable that you opt for version 7.1 of the GCam. From here everything is based on testing. An older one will mean that you will not have the most current functions at your disposal, but without a doubt, it will work much better.