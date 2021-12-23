The bug list that consumers reported while using any of Xiaomi ’s phones was not exactly short. For this reason, this mid-term update had a tough road ahead of it.

The entrance on the scene of MIUI 12 It didn’t go as well as the Chinese company would have liked. Mainly because the problems were not few experienced by their smartphones after upgrading to that version. However, the tech giant worked incessantly on a way to fix these unforeseen events. The result led to MIUI 12.5 . An intermediate version of the customization layer that, despite solving all the damages caused by the previous update, brought some more bugs.

Among the most prominent bugs that MIUI 12 suffered and that was responsible for solving this version are: black background when using the floating window, an excessively low volume, gesture errors, notifications that do not disappear, flickering of the screen, blocking various applications And a long etcetera.

The company’s work to nip all these problems in the bud was quite effective, but as we mentioned a bit above, the MIUI version as a lifesaver caused another system malfunction that it has tried to address. fix with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

An almost perfect version

If it weren’t for the slight amount of errors that accompanied this Xiaomi software update, we would speak of perfection. Thanks to her everything was stopped what the users had expressed through the forums, but some problems appeared that generated real headaches for the users.

Fortunately, the number of failures it was not even remotely comparable to the previous situation. The most frequent errors that accompanied the arrival of MIUI 12.5 were related to problems of slowness, the inability to call someone or connect properly to WiFi, a screen that turns off and on when receiving notifications, as well as not responding to touch properly.

As you can see, it is incomparable to all the glitches experienced with version 12 of the system. Even so, there were not few criticisms that the brand received in this regard from users. During the development of these updates errors may appear that are imperceptible to the naked eye and finding a solution is by no means a simple task.

Xiaomi work tirelessly so that the next version of your software will more than meet expectations. There are many who are looking forward to MIUI 13, since it represents a clear evolution of the system for the better. With it, we will not only free ourselves from the possible failures that we have suffered, but we will also be able to enjoy multiple and new functions without any stone in between. Confidence in the company continues, as they have shown that they know how to overcome all kinds of situations.