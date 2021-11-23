MGM

This channel features Hollywood hits and iconic MGM series. We can hire it for 3.99 euros per month and it has a trial period of 14 days.

ACORN TV

AMC’s streaming service is available as a Prime Video channel. In it we can find the best british fiction, drama series, comedies and mystery series that we can see for 3.99 euros per month with a 14-day trial period.

Hayu

It is a platform dedicated to reality and has more than 250 in English. We found all the programs with the same interface as on the original platform, which is an advantage. Its price is 4.99 euros per month and the trial period is 7 days.

TV Short

A television channel dedicated exclusively to short films with broadcast in HD 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with short content for 3.99 euros per month and a trial period of 14 days.

Out TV

Channel specialized in LGBTQ + theme with series, documentaries and original films from Out. Its price is 4.99 euros per month with a free trial period of 30 days.

Music channels

Classic stingray

A focused channel for music lovers. Classical concerts, ballet, operas and documentaries related to classical music for 4.99 euros per month with a free trial period of 14 days.

Djazz

Another music channel this time focused on the musical genre of the jazz. Concerts, documentary films and portraits of the most important musicians. It has a price of 4.99 euros per month and a trial period of 14 days.

Stingray Karaoke

The best channel to meet friends at home and sing with all the hits of yesterday and today for a price of 4.99 euros per month and a trial period of 14 days. Classical music, Disney Asian pop songs and popular songs among others.

Quello Concerts

Thousands of musical concerts award-winning that we can see on demand. From Queen, Elton John, Alejandro Sanz or Beyoncé among others. The subscription to this channel has a price of 4.99 euros per month and a trial period of 14 days.

Mezzo

The best of classical music, jazz and dance. An exclusive music channel where you can access concerts and pieces by symphony orchestras, as well as live events on Mezzo and Mezzo Live HD for 2.99 euros per month and a 14-day trial period.

Children’s channels

Hopster education

Hospter helps the smallest of the house to learn English. Engaging stories to make learning English fun and easy for children. Subscribing to this channel costs 4.99 euros per month and the trial period is 14 days.

Noggin by nickjr

With this channel we will have access to a content platform aimed at children for 0.99 euros per month during the first 3 months, available until November 29. Then the price will be 3.99 euros per month.

Pash

An incredible selection of content for children for 2.99 euros per month with a trial period of 14 days.

Channels in promotion

FlixOlé

A channel specialized in Spanish cinema in which we can access films such as Los otros, Amanece que es no poco, Tourism in a great invention or Cantinflas: el padrecito among others. This channel is in promotion for 0.99 euros for 3 months until November 29. After that, the price will be 2.99 euros per month and there is no free trial period.

Vaughan Play

With Prime Video channels we can even learn languages. This is the case of Vaughan Play, which brings together the best English courses based on the Vaughan method. This channel is also in promotion until November 29 for 0.99 euros per month for 3 months and then 4.99 euros per month.

Disciple

The Dizi channel combines the best series of hits with audience records for the drama enthusiasts. Dizi’s services have been offered dubbed into Spanish on Prime Video since last September. Currently we can hire it for 0.99 euros per month for 3 months until November 29. Then the price will be 2.99 euros per month and, at the moment, there is no free trial period.

Planet horror

The ideal channel for lovers of horror movies hardcore genre. In promotion until November 29 for 0.99 euros for 3 months. Then 2 euros per month without trial period.

MUBI

New movies every day “critically acclaimed” for movie lovers for 0.99 euros per month for the first 3 months available until 29 November. After 9.99 euros per month being one of the most expensive Prime Video channels.