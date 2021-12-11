What to watch on Netflix

Since we are in festive times and possibly the little ones also demand more content for them, we are going to recommend a proposal for children and another for adults. In the children’s field we are left with We are going home!, a Netflix original film that tells the story of a handful of adorable somewhat dangerous animals (and the famous koala Pretty Boy) who escape from the Australian Wildlife Park to return home and rebuild their own home.

The family comedy has the voices of Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce and Miranda Tapsell, among others (in the original version, of course) and can now be enjoyed by the little ones in the catalog.

In the segment of the adult drama, we have the arrival today also of Unforgivable. The film, which has been released in some theaters only a couple of weeks ago and now lands on the streaming service, has Sandra Bullock as the protagonist, who plays Ruth Slater, a woman who is released from prison after 15 years of She condemns (for killing the agents who evicted her from her home) and that she will have to face a society that refuses to give her a chance to reintegrate. To redeem herself Ruth will at least try to find her younger sister, whom she was forced to abandon long ago.