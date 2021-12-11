The weekend comes “again” – we could have more holidays like this during the week, eh? – and with it the eternal question: what to watch on TV? To get you out of such anguish and make it easy for you, very easy, we always select the best of the best from each platform: those series, movies or documentaries premiere on the most important streaming services that you cannot miss for anything in the world. Ale, to enjoy.
What to watch on Netflix
Since we are in festive times and possibly the little ones also demand more content for them, we are going to recommend a proposal for children and another for adults. In the children’s field we are left with We are going home!, a Netflix original film that tells the story of a handful of adorable somewhat dangerous animals (and the famous koala Pretty Boy) who escape from the Australian Wildlife Park to return home and rebuild their own home.
The family comedy has the voices of Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce and Miranda Tapsell, among others (in the original version, of course) and can now be enjoyed by the little ones in the catalog.
In the segment of the adult drama, we have the arrival today also of Unforgivable. The film, which has been released in some theaters only a couple of weeks ago and now lands on the streaming service, has Sandra Bullock as the protagonist, who plays Ruth Slater, a woman who is released from prison after 15 years of She condemns (for killing the agents who evicted her from her home) and that she will have to face a society that refuses to give her a chance to reintegrate. To redeem herself Ruth will at least try to find her younger sister, whom she was forced to abandon long ago.
Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, it also features Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas and Viola Davis, among others.
What to watch on HBO
We suppose that by this time of the week you have already seen the penultimate chapter of the wonderful Succession -which is better than ever, by the way- so our weekend bet inevitably goes to And just like that … the continuation of the mythical series Sex and the City.
HBO has only released the first episode (as usual, you know that the platform tends to release its “powerful” titles in drops) but with it you can start to see how Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are on their journey from “the complicated reality of life and friendship at the age of 30, to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship at the age of 50 ». If you were a fan of popular fiction (which by the way was created in 1998 by Wilson Alzuru precisely for HBO) you have to see this.
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Our recommendation on Amazon Prime Video comes as a documentary with The Ferragnez – The Series. In the purest Kardashian style, the famous Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni opens the doors of her life for us to get to know her much better: from her second pregnancy to the first participation of Fedez (her husband) in the world famous Sanremo Music Festival, going through the birth of their daughter Vittoria. All this, of course, in parallel with his hectic professional and social life.
Filmed between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, it promises to show that the Ferragnezes, beyond luxury and everything that surrounds them, are a very normal family.