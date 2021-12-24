If this weekend, in addition to giving you more than a good feast, it is part of your plans to enjoy a new series or movie under the pleasant shelter of your blanket, today, as always, we are going to propose several titles that you should miss in Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon Prime Video. Releases of all kinds to enjoy quality content on your favorite streaming platform. Aim.
What to watch on Netflix
Without a doubt our bet within the Netflix platform goes to Don’t look up. It is a film produced by the streaming content service and starring two heavyweights of the current scene such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The actors will play two astronomers who discover that a comet is going to hit Earth soon. Seeing that the government is not on their side and they almost take it for crazy, they decide to undertake a fierce media tour to warn the entire planet of what is going to happen.
Directed by Adam McKay, the film also has a good number of familiar faces such as Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande or Timothée Chalamet, among others.
In case you like the space roll and with the Dicaprio film you don’t have enough, you should know that it has also already been released in the catalog Sea of Tranquility, a South Korean series –how weird, huh? – about a group of experts embarking on a safe a priori mission to the Moon. The problem will be when you arrive at your space base and meet a secret reality that you did not expect.
What to watch on HBO
We are also going to give you two options within HBO Max. If you like musical specials and especially the Spanish singer Rozalén, you should know that this week’s delivery of Acoustic Home it is centered on her. The artist is especially known for her support and commitment to the most disadvantaged and her commitment to inclusive music. The chapter, by the way, is entirely represented by women.
In case you prefer a series, you should also know that on Sunday (yes, you have to wait a bit) it opens Lost fagotQueer you are) with its season 1 in full. In this Spanish production we will meet Roberto, who began his search for identity as a child. We will accompany him until his adulthood, when, settled in a neighborhood of Madrid, he begins to really discover who he is.
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video
We close the round of recommendations with a film directed by none other than Aaron Sorkin (the same from The social network, the famous series The Newsroom, or the recent tape The Chicago 7 trial). It’s about the new Being the Ricardos, a film based on real events in which we will meet a couple of actors who will have to overcome certain problems that jeopardize not only their careers but also their relationship as a marriage. With Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as protagonists. There is nothing.
The specialized critics have received the new film with very different opinions, so it is up to you to say the last word. All yours.