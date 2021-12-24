What to watch on Netflix

Without a doubt our bet within the Netflix platform goes to Don’t look up. It is a film produced by the streaming content service and starring two heavyweights of the current scene such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The actors will play two astronomers who discover that a comet is going to hit Earth soon. Seeing that the government is not on their side and they almost take it for crazy, they decide to undertake a fierce media tour to warn the entire planet of what is going to happen.

Directed by Adam McKay, the film also has a good number of familiar faces such as Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande or Timothée Chalamet, among others.

In case you like the space roll and with the Dicaprio film you don’t have enough, you should know that it has also already been released in the catalog Sea of ​​Tranquility, a South Korean series –how weird, huh? – about a group of experts embarking on a safe a priori mission to the Moon. The problem will be when you arrive at your space base and meet a secret reality that you did not expect.