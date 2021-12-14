Wednesday December 15

Be careful that on Wednesday you will be entertained. Comes from the side Elite. Short Stories: Holidays Edition, so that fans of Spanish fiction can continue to enjoy short stories of its protagonists. Season 1 of the manga also premieres Fruits Basket, the highly anticipated film by Sorrentino It was the hand of God, the Chinese war tape Warriors of heaven and earth, Y Sniper: Assassin’s End.

Do you like realities of luxury houses? Then you can’t miss Tampa The Bay of Gold, which will also arrive with its season 1 on Wednesday.

Thursday December 16

The little ones will be able to enjoy the science and nature documentary on Thursday Balloon and the wonders of the reef, while adults do the same with romantic comedy Christmas in California. City Lights and with season 4 of adult animation Aggretsuko.

Friday December 17

The highlight of the week comes anyway on Friday with the second season of The witcher. The series of the famous bounty hunter sorcerer will continue to entertain us with his adventures, this time with a much more active participation from Ciri, who now takes on much more prominence.

Do you prefer movies and horror? Then give the Swede a chance Psalm 21 (which would come to be translated as “Psalm 21”).

Sunday December 19

Netflix has saved the Norwegian series for Sunday What happened in Oslo. In it we will see how a diplomat, after seeing her daughter kidnapped, travels to the Middle East determined to free her.

What to watch this week on HBO Max

Basically this week HBO Max is dedicated to launching new episodes of series already in progress.

Monday December 13

The last episode of season 3 of Succession breaks through today to literally leave you nailed to the couch. Seriously, if you don’t want to be spoiled for one of the best Season Finales that are remembered on the small screen, go see it now. You can also see the seventh of the 5th season of Insecure, the 7 of the T11 of Larry david and the second episode of Harry Potter: The Hogwarts Houses Tournament.

Tuesday December 14

The Serie Wild Republic premieres its seventh chapter.

Wednesday December 15

The proposals The Flash Y All American continue their course as the second installment of Acoustic Home.

Thursday December 16

Those hooked on Sex and the City can continue to enjoy the second part of their return with And Just Like That … while the followers of The sex life of college girls premieres chapters 9 and 10.

Friday December 17

It points to the arrival of new chapters of Music Box, Dry Water Y Paco’s men as well as the premiere of the program The House of Remains 2021

Saturday, December 18

If you do not know what to do on Saturday, you know that you have Gomorrah, Legacies Y How to with John Wilson to enjoy new episodes.

Sunday December 19

All the premieres are of programs already in progress. You will thus be able to see new episodes of Blade Runner: The Black Lotus (the 1 × 06), All the other (in 1 × 08), Beforeigners (The visitors) -who recently returned with his T2-, Come on Juan with episode 3 and Nancy drew with the 3 × 09.

What to watch this week on Amazon Prime Video

As always, Amazon Prime Video is the platform that takes this more calmly about premieres. Still, these are the news of the week.

Monday December 13

You can watch the movie today A quiet place 2. The first part of this film was quite successful so it is not surprising that Amazon once again bet on giving continuity to the plot starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

If you prefer another proposal to quench your thirst for cinema, you should give Once upon a time hollywood, Tarantino’s last great film about the movie industry in the late 60’s in Los Angeles.

Thursday December 16

One of reality for this Thursday. Arrives Celebrity Bake Off Spain, in which 12 famous contestants (Chenoa, Andrés Velencoso, Soraya, Adriana Torrebejano, Yolanda Ramos, Pablo Rivero, James Rhodes, Eduardo Iturralde, Paula Gonu, Joan Capdevila, Esperanza Aguirre and Esty Quesada) compete for the award for best beginner pastry chef Before two judges, Clara Villalón and Frédéric Bau, and some well-known hosts: Paula Vázquez and Brays Efe.

Friday December 17

If you like The Grand Tour, you will enjoy like a small child with this Christmas special that premieres on Friday on Amazon: Carnage to Trois.