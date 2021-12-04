This is not just any weekend: it is the prelude to a bridge –what do i say, an aqueduct- in which many will have the opportunity to rest and disconnect. If among your plans is to enjoy the odd good movie or get hooked on a TV series, today we are going to make our usual selection of premiere titles to see on Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Look, aim and enjoy.
What to watch on Netflix
It is inevitable at this point in the film that we talk to you about The Money Heist. Álex Pina’s fiction comes to an end and from today you can enjoy the 5 remaining chapters to conclude the fifth season and with it the TV series. Remember that Netflix decided to stretch a little more (of the account, by the way) the last installment of this Spanish production and divided it into 2 parts: Volume 1, which premiered in September, and Volume 2, which we now occupies, was released this morning in the service.
We will finally know how things end for the band of robbers, if they end up taking the gold from the Bank of Spain and what the future will be like for each of the members of this group…. that is still alive, of course.
You also have the possibility to see now The power of the dog, a film directed by Jane Campion, which includes actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Peter Carroll or Thomasin McKenzie, among others. In this story we will meet the brothers Phil and George Burbank, who are the day and the night. When George marries a town widow, Phil angrily takes her with her to destroy her.
The film has garnered a good number of awards and nominations, not to mention the countless positive reviews from the specialized press. Unmissable this bridge.
What to see this bridge on HBO Max
In addition to continuing to see Succession -This week you have surely enjoyed the episode “Too Much Birthday”, but remember that there will be another on Monday 6th-, you can give two very different proposals a chance.
On the one hand, you already have to see Acoustic Home, a Sony project in which, for 10 chapters, we will meet different artists from the Spanish music scene such as Vanesa Martín, Rozalén or Mónica Naranjo. The first to be seen is the one related to the figure of Melendi singing.
The other proposal that you cannot miss arrives on Sunday 5 with the second season of Beforeigners (The Visitors). The Norwegian series, created by Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin, now presents us with a mysterious murder in Oslo that leads our protagonists, Lars and Alfhildr, to wonder if Jack the Ripper could have traveled in time to the present. Almost nothing.
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video
We are left with a proposal from the hand of Amazon Prime Video. Is about Sainz. Live to compete, a documentary series that delves into the famous career of Carlos Sainz, present in high competition for more than 30 years and winner of two world rally championships, three titles in the Dakar Rally.
Considered one of the best rally drivers in history, Amazon promises that with this docuseries you will be able to witness the work, effort and dedication of the Madrilenian, and the special family relationship he maintains with his son Carlos Sainz Jr., a Formula 1 driver. (currently in the Ferrari team).