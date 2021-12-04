What to watch on Netflix

It is inevitable at this point in the film that we talk to you about The Money Heist. Álex Pina’s fiction comes to an end and from today you can enjoy the 5 remaining chapters to conclude the fifth season and with it the TV series. Remember that Netflix decided to stretch a little more (of the account, by the way) the last installment of this Spanish production and divided it into 2 parts: Volume 1, which premiered in September, and Volume 2, which we now occupies, was released this morning in the service.

We will finally know how things end for the band of robbers, if they end up taking the gold from the Bank of Spain and what the future will be like for each of the members of this group…. that is still alive, of course.

You also have the possibility to see now The power of the dog, a film directed by Jane Campion, which includes actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Peter Carroll or Thomasin McKenzie, among others. In this story we will meet the brothers Phil and George Burbank, who are the day and the night. When George marries a town widow, Phil angrily takes her with her to destroy her.