This one-day event takes place every month of the year. Community Day brings with it a special creature that will appear more frequently. This month is about Shinx , who, in addition, will enjoy a unique and exclusive attack for his latest evolution (Luxray).

Pokémon GO live events are a way to keep the title active and make different players feel the need to play. During the course of these it is very common for certain Pokémon most frequently , so it is a method to get you all. There is still a little over a month to go to the end of the year, but that does not mean there are still some to go events to watch.

In the month of November the day 21 from 11:00 to 17:00. Some of the advantages that you will have during this period are: double experience and stardust, distance to open eggs triple reduced of candies by transfer to Professor Willow.

Diamond and Pearl Event

The arrival of Pokémon Bright diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl for Nintendo Switch is right around the corner. Just a few days before the start of Community Day, the remake of the installment that we already saw on Nintendo DS will be launched in Spain. This results in an event related to the title.

More details about it are still unknown, but most likely it will revolve around the Fourth generation. In Raids it is possible that Palkia and Dialga appear, while the Starting Pokémon from that generation, Chimchar, Piplup and Turtwig, will emerge with greater assiduity.

Christmas is coming!

October and November has brought us the Mischief Season, which will end with an epic event according to the company. The end date is set for November 29. The safest thing is that when we enter the month of December the Christmas to Pokémon GO.

Niantic has not offered information, but probably the Ice-type Pokémon they will have a greater presence in the game. In the same way, some more current generations will be added that players have not yet been able to capture. In addition, there will be some other present for coaches.