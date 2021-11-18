The online personality tests have very little scientific basis but they do serve to laugh when they are correct. Therefore, we present you the test that tells you who you really are just by seeing how you hold the wheel.

We have all done one at some time. They are unreliable, science is not on their side, but they help you pass the time. Indeed, we are talking about personality tests.

There are all kinds of them: What Harry Potter character are you? What kind of office mate do you feel? What Steven Spielberg movie are you? And so on.

And what comes out is of no use to you (Unless it says that you are Cedric Diggory or Indiana Jones, who then has to hesitate about it through networks), so you kill time and something else butterfly.

And, since today is Thursday and the weekend seems to never come, we leave you a new personality test: what kind of person are you depending on how you take the wheel. Above these lines you have the image with the options and here below we will develop the points:

Option 1: You like the simple, and this way of being has been extended to all areas of your life. For example, you abhor complex or superficial people. You prefer simple and straightforward people. In turn, this simplicity makes you very honest.

Option 2: Surely you do not usually drive without hands because you would end up suffering more than one accident. But if you have chosen this option it is because you are a playful person who, from the beginning of this article, wanted to find a way to break the experiment.

Option 3: You are more peaceful than Gandhi. Due to your nature, few disputes occur around you, and when they do, you turn them off with great ease. Everyone trusts you and in turn you trust everyone. You help others to be better people without even realizing it.

Option 4: Perfection is your definition. However, your perfectionism has little to do with that negative characteristic that can paralyze. What you are looking for is that there is harmony wherever you go, and that the beautiful and natural prevail at all times.

Option 5: You are cautious and cautious. That makes you the favorite of bosses in the workplace: they know that if they give you a task, you will fully accomplish it and always looking for the way that best benefits the company.

Option 6: Risk is your lover. Every week you are trying something new and you have not known what your comfort zone should be for a long time, since you spend all your time crossing limit after limit.

Option 7: Should we organize a trip with friends? Everyone trusts your sense of planning to get it right. Is there a restructuring at work? The bosses place you as the leader of this initiative. You are persistent, orderly and a born optimizer.

Option 8: There is no person around you kinder than you. Yes, you know what anger, envy or jealousy is because you have felt them at some point, but you have never allowed them to dominate you. Your ability to actively listen to others has either made you a therapist.

Option 9: Always calm. Serenity came to your mind a long time ago to stay in it and help you live with peace of mind. This parsimony helps you make good decisions and reject those whimsical pleasurable in the short term that, however, in the long run are harmful.

Option 10: Someone must have the courage to express when a mistake is being made at work or when a friend is going astray. And that someone is you. Yes, some may complain about your presumed impudence (just as they complain about your honking on the road), but you are necessary.