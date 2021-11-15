One of the definitions of what a profession is; “Who holds a professionorn, makes decisions in favor of a client according to general principles, offers a professional service based on the needs of this with a high espírite of service ”. (Schein (1970)

Professing could be the action that best reflects what it is in itself to be an expert in something, to follow certain technical, academic and moral rules, understanding the latter, as framing the exercise within a code of Ethics. The need to associate inherent in human acts has led groups of professionals to meet formally to try to improve when providing a service, whether of an academic nature or as a means of generating income.

According to the article published by Jorge Ferntondez Pandrez in Electr MagazineorSingle Researchorn Educational of the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla. The professional associations in Mexico have embraced the European model, this being a style more attached to government institutions, trying to incorporate themselves into the idea of ​​those who exercise power. and through this dialogue, seek development and cooperation between society, professionals and government entities. In this sense, the same article cites the Anglo-Saxon model of countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, a model independent of the state. (Ponton, 1997)

In Mexico this can be seen in a tangible way in the formation of the “professional colleges and institutes.” In practice, those of us who decided on the professionalizing path find ourselves in two groups: unionized professionals and those that are routed autonomously. The data of one style and another of practicing the profession are always valuable, on the one hand the opinion that would seem somewhat lax about the futility of investing time in an association; It is common to hear in different settings how unsuccessful it has been for some to have belonged to an organization of this type for periods of time. On the other hand, the voices of the tireless and sometimes permanent members of professional associations, who explain with multiple reasonings and edges the “why” of having the support of an institution both in personal and union development.

The truth is that whatever we choose to travel the journey, the purpose would have to be oneself: “The origin of the schools is instituted as an association.orn of collective utility and porsince it establishes duties of its members with society and the State, proportionatetondoles protectionorn, promoting its elevationorn moral and cultural, in additiontos to define their obligations and their rights ”.

How much are these objectives promoted in the organization to which we belong? How much these are fulfilled when we decide to embark on a solo journey? The experiences of each individual over time will be influenced in a multifactorial way. One of the premises to write a general objective translated as the purpose or the search for meaning, has to do precisely, with making it a kind of polar star and through it, aligning each activity that is proposed in the associations and especially with eliminate from the equation what takes us away from the goal.

Listening to those silent voices of those who did not find accommodation in our institutions could be a new starting point to rediscover the axis of our professional work. Aligning the objectives according to the institutions and needs of a sector of society in all light is beneficial. It would be worthwhile to document and ponder the proposals of our schools that have transcended the environment to which they belong. Obtaining a relative personal prestige and gaining spaces for social expression are, of course, tangible achievements, only of an individual character. Does this singular capture of the boards of directors in the groups, does it really bring us closer to fulfilling the purposes set out?