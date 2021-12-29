Smoked salmon is usually one of the main ingredients at New Years Eve dinner, maybe because of his taste, its versatility in the kitchen and because it is very healthy for its proteins of high biological value and its content of fatty acids Omega 3.

Despite this, a certain population group should withdraw this product from their diet due to its possible health contraindications.

By this we do not mean that it is a food that has to be removed from the table, only that certain people could suffer health problems if they consume it and it is not well treated.

Salmon as food

As we have said previously, salmon is a very good food at any time of the year and the objective we have.

Is Low in calories , having between 150-200 kcal / 100 grams.

Fish cheap if you buy in a fishmonger

if you buy in a fishmonger It can be cooked in a thousand possible ways and accompanied with many other foods.





Dangers of raw fish

One of the biggest problems with raw fish is anisakis. Anisakis is a parasite found in the intestines of fish that, if not quickly eviscerated, pass into muscle mass. It is a health risk in case it has not been well prepared to be edible, raw or not. For it, the fish must be frozen for at least 48 hours.

The heavy metals They are another public health problem, especially in fatty fish, which are where they accumulate the most. Heavy metals are poisonous materials for humans that are dangerous, especially in the first years of life because they affect the nervous system.

These are the people who shouldn’t have smoked salmon on New Years Eve

As we have said before, the anisakis is a big problem that we can find in this fish, but above all it can be very harmful to pregnant.





With the enormous amount of Salt found in smoked salmon, should also be avoided by those with cardiovascular pathologies. Consuming a lot of salt in a short time, generates an increase in blood pressure, seriously damaging the health of these people.

Although this does not affect a specific group of the population, smoking food generates Volatile compounds that can be harmful to health. An example of these compounds are heterocyclic amines, polycyclic hydrocarbons, etc. A high consumption of these compounds has been related to a increased chances of getting cancer.

When to consume this food?

The ideal would be to consume it as much 1 or 2 times a week, and amounts not greater than 80 g / day.

