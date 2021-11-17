Generally, today’s televisions offer a more or less decent multimedia player that supports multiple formats. But there are times when they give us the odd problem, especially when we play content in an “unusual” format or use an unsupported codec. In this article we show some alternatives to improve compatibility and enjoy all content without problems.

The determining point to find a wider range of alternatives is to know whether or not our television has Android TV. This is due to Google’s operating system offers an easier way to install applications externally on our TV. In case it is a manufacturer’s own software, the compatibility will be more limited.

If our TV is Android TV

If we have this operating system on our television, we will have the possibility of installing third-party apps to use them as a player. The best known can be found in the Play Store, but in case we want to install external applications, we must activate the option that gives us permission to install applications from unknown sources. Here we leave you with some examples:

MX Player





Is about a powerful player compatible with a large number of formats. Its design is quite simple, and it offers a good number of very useful options for our television.

Among its characteristics we find its compatibility with formats such as .3gp .avi .divx, .f4v .flv .mkv .mp4 .mpeg .mov .vob .wmv .webm, and many more. We can increase the volume of the playback to 200%, the subtitles can be changed without stopping the playback, and we can even increase the speed at which the content is displayed. And since we have talked about the subtitles, it is also worth mentioning that they can be modified at will.

The application is available in the Google Play Store. The player also has an ad-free version called MX Pro, although it is paid.

VLC Player





The classic among classics. This player open source has accompanied many of us in a multitude of devices, and we also have it available on televisions with Android TV.

Here, in addition to playing practically all available audio and video formats, we can also reproduce content in streaming. It should be noted that VLC does not have ads of any kind, being totally free software.

You can download this player through the Google Play Store.

Kodi





From Xataka Home we have already mentioned the benefits of Kodi from time to time. In addition to serving as a multimedia center for our television, It also allows us to create a local server through a PC and play all kinds of streaming content. In addition, the application is compatible with multiple addons with which to expand the experience.

As for your player, it is much more complete than most of those that are included in televisions by default, with a wide range of options both in the image part, as well as for audio and subtitles.

Kodi is available for download through the same Google Play Store.

Smart TVs without Android TV

Those smart TVs that do not have Android TV as an operating system will be more limited by the manufacturer’s own software. Compatibility with apps is much lower, since they have an application store with greater restrictions than the Play Store. However, there are some simple ways to fix this.

Plex





It could also easily enter as one of the best apps for televisions with Android TV, but we wanted to mention it here because it is also compatible with smart TVs with their own softwareEither from Samsung, LG, Hisense, Panasonic, etc. You can find through this link all the models compatible with Plex.

This application is quite useful, especially because in addition to being a player, it also allows us to create a local server in the style of Kodi, being its main function. However, the only way to reproduce content through your app for smart TVs is based on the creation of this local server, depending on an external PC for it.

Plex allows content to be played via streaming and even modify the quality of it in case we have a somewhat poor connection. You can find this app in a multitude of application stores for smart TVs.

Play content through a dongle or set top box





This option does not come as an alternative to play content for “free”, since it will be necessary to purchase an external device such as Chromecast, Fire TV, and others. Nevertheless, it is the most successful solution for those who are limited by the standard operating system of their televisions.

Google Chromecast, Charcoal, Play streaming content

If we opt for this option, we will have at our disposal a much more complete application store, and the ability to more easily install apps from external sources, not even mentioning all the options we have to send any type of content through mobile devices, tablets, etc.

Recommendations to avoid problems when playing movies and series

In case we find ourselves in the position that we have to endure the limitations of the player that comes by default, it is advisable to take a look at the format and codecs used by the video that we want to reproduce in question.

Formats outside of conventional mp4 and mkv, or some audio codecs such as DTS, which, for example, are no longer compatible with Samsung televisions since 2018, can give us some other problem in this regard. Also, if necessary, it would be good to take a look at the synchronization between the subtitles and the video file, since although there are now partially acceptable solutions from the manufacturers, it would not hurt to use a program like VLC to correct these errors before playing the content on the television.