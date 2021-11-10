DAZN is a streaming platform to watch sports content. It is available in Spain since 2019 and allows us to see the best sports competitions if we are subscribed. Currently DAZN has a trial period of one month for us to check if we are interested in the content that the platform can offer us. After the trial month ends, the monthly subscription is priced at 9.99 euros per month (without permanence) or 99.99 euros per year. However, there are some operators that offer free DAZN.

Yoigo

With DAZN you can live all the excitement of the MotoGP World Cup, Formula 1 or enjoy football with the Copa del Rey, the Premier League or the Copa Libertadores, among others. You will also have access to content and competitions related to other sports such as basketball, boxing or cycling.

Yoigo currently has a promotion that allows us to enjoy 3 months of DAZN free if we are clients of the operator. The promotion is applicable to all Contract Yoigo customers who request it from November 8 to 30, 2021 by integrating the DAZN subscription in their Yoigo invoice. Once the promotion ends, the subscription price will cost 9.99 euros per month, but there is no commitment to stay, so you can unsubscribe whenever you want. You can activate the 3 months of DAZN for free through the Yoigo website.