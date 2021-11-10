In the constant struggle to offer the best services and most competitive prices maintained by the operators, the television service is increasingly taking on a more important role and there are already several operators that offer access to streaming platforms such as Netflix in their television package , HBO Max, Amazon Prime or DAZN.
DAZN is a streaming platform to watch sports content. It is available in Spain since 2019 and allows us to see the best sports competitions if we are subscribed. Currently DAZN has a trial period of one month for us to check if we are interested in the content that the platform can offer us. After the trial month ends, the monthly subscription is priced at 9.99 euros per month (without permanence) or 99.99 euros per year. However, there are some operators that offer free DAZN.
Yoigo
With DAZN you can live all the excitement of the MotoGP World Cup, Formula 1 or enjoy football with the Copa del Rey, the Premier League or the Copa Libertadores, among others. You will also have access to content and competitions related to other sports such as basketball, boxing or cycling.
Yoigo currently has a promotion that allows us to enjoy 3 months of DAZN free if we are clients of the operator. The promotion is applicable to all Contract Yoigo customers who request it from November 8 to 30, 2021 by integrating the DAZN subscription in their Yoigo invoice. Once the promotion ends, the subscription price will cost 9.99 euros per month, but there is no commitment to stay, so you can unsubscribe whenever you want. You can activate the 3 months of DAZN for free through the Yoigo website.
Movistar
If you are a Movistar customer, you may have DAZN included in your offer and you still don’t know it. Since January 2021, Movistar has included DAZN in its catalog in order to expand its offer of sports content. Therefore, all Movistar clients who have contracted Movistar + will be able to access the sports content offered by DAZN.
If you are a client of any of the Fusion modalities means that you have DAZN included in your offer in the following cases:
- Fusion Total Plus and its different modalities
- Fusion + Premium
- Fusion Plus Premium Extra
- Fusion Plus Premium Total
In the event that you have contracted any of the following TV packages, You also have access to DAZN content: Motor, Sports Selection, Premium, Premium with Disney +, Premium Extra and Premium Total.
If you have DAZN included in your Movistar offer, you will be able to access the DAZN F1, DAZN 1, DAZN 2, DAZN 3 and DAZN 4 channels, both from the decoder and from Movistar + on compatible devices. In addition, from June 29 it is possible to access exclusive content in the DAZN application and through its website.