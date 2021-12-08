The jury is still out on how dangerous and infectious the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is. Despite 37 new mutations in the viral spike protein. There are no deaths associated with the variant, although it is spreading rapidly in South Africa.

What Omicron can show about the evolution of COVID

Viruses mutate and SARS-CoV-2 and its various variants prove it. HIV, for example, mutates rapidly. Which often leads to resistance to antiviral drugs. Researchers following the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 look for two categories of changes: mutations that make it more transmissible and the virus’s ability to overcome the host’s immune response.

Early genome sequencing observed that SARS-CoV-2 gained about two single-letter mutations per month, about half seen with influenza viruses and a quarter with HIV. This is due to the enzymes that coronaviruses have that correct genomic errors that are rare in other RNA viruses.

But the previous mutations did not appear to affect the behavior of the virus. It was not until Delta and Alpha that large leaps in transmissibility were observed.

However, they note that it has been unpredictable. Alpha was one of the more infectious early variants, and many researchers expected a branch of Alpha to appear, but instead, Delta emerged.

“That turned out to be absolutely not the case,” says Paul Bieniasz, Ph.D., a virologist at Rockefeller University in New York City. “Delta came out of left field.”

Now Omicron has injected another element of unpredictability.

The rapidity with which it emerges in South Africa suggests that it has a survival advantage over Delta. He has some of the mutations that Delta has linked to infectivity. But they don’t think that’s the only reason for its rapid growth. They think it could be because Ómicron can infect people immune to Delta through vaccination or previous infections.

Still, they still don’t know. More information is pouring in all the time, but it will likely be a couple more weeks before a full picture of Omicron is developed.

Some virologists suspect that additional mutations in the spike protein could decrease the virus’s ability to recognize and bind to human host cells. The spike protein binds to host cell ACE2 receptors, and Dr. Jason McLellan, a structural biologist at the University of Texas at Austin, suspects that the spike protein can only tolerate so many changes before it stops doing its job. binding to ACE2 receptors.

COVID-19 will go from a pandemic to an endemic,

Others think that it is possible that with the population repeatedly exposed to different versions of the spike protein, we build “a wall of immunity” against the virus in general.

Professor Aris Katzourakis, a specialist in viral evolution at the University of Oxford, points out how a virus evolves and probably how COVID-19 will go from a pandemic to an endemic, more common, less deadly one, like the cold and flu, not it is simple. “A lot of people have a flat horizontal line on their head,” he says, “which is not what endemic infections do.”

COVID-19 is likely to cause outbreaks and epidemics of different extremes, as well as influenza or other respiratory infections.

