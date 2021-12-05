Octavio Ocaña, actor in “Neighbors” (Photo: Instagram / @ Cuentameloyaof)

It was recently revealed that Octavio Ocaña’s family decided to replace the lawyer in charge of the case. And it is that after the official report of the authorities, in which it was determined that Ocaña would have shot himself with his own weapon in the middle of the chase of which he was the object in the streets of Cuautitlán Izcalli, the family of the also actor of Brothers and detectives has dismissed the information.

That is why now Francisco Hernández, will act as the legal defender of everything related to the former participant of the series Neighbors. It was for this that in the program First hand, the litigant revealed some new details of the ongoing investigation.

“There are elements to prove and presume that there are serious human rights violations”Hernández said. He also pointed out that there is nothing to prove that the actor was the one who shot himself.

“I can tell you that neither in the garments nor in the body of our beloved Octavio there is any sign of gunpowder, that is, he never fired,” said the litigant.

In this sense, he pointed out that there are also some inconsistencies, since the way in which the bullet entered the artist’s body does not coincide with the state in which the cap he was wearing was found.

“It is illogical, because the projectile it entered his temple and had an exit hole, obviously the cap would have an exit hole as well, which did not happen”Hernández revealed for the program.

It should be remembered that on several occasions, the parents and sisters of Ocaña have assured that they will not rest until clarify what really happened that night Friday, because in his opinion, they were the same elements of the police of the State of Mexico who would have killed the actor 22 years old.

On First hand It was also where the change of lawyer decided by the family was announced and Gustavo Adolfo Infante explained what would be the reason for the sudden change of plans:

“When I hear that they changed lawyers it is because something did not fit or something was not as they wanted, that is, the lawyers did not work as the family wanted,” he said.

It was mentioned that the father of the family confirmed this in a recent event, an award ceremony where Ocaña received a standing ovation: “He told me that because of situations that they want to save, and out of respect for their work, and because it no longer suits their interests. , They decided to go for the lawyer Francisco Hernández“Added Tuñón.

“They were polite, but well, I agree with you, Gustavo, something did not seem to them.” The Pérez Ocaña family has absorbed all the expenses derived from the legal defense in the case of “Benito”, it is not that someone is helping them: “He is running all the expenses, there were two lawyers in addition to the expert and there is a lot that has to be paid for this investigation with the Prosecutor’s Office, ” added the host Mónica Noguera.

The new legal advisor for the Pérez Ocaña family has a Pro Humanitas foundation, “that is, it does not profit from the people it represents because they are victims of human rightsThat is a relief ”, added Tuñón.

