The apple brand has recently announced that we can fix our phones without having to use their technical service. What could be good news, hides a certain reality that few have seen.

The Apple brand, which has always been very cautious about third-party companies touching its devices, has in recent months allowed anyone to repair their iPhone phones.

This move has taken many by surprise. Apple was known for making its phones (and other devices) only fixable at the SAT. This maneuver appears to take a more consumer-friendly turn..

In the press release, Apple said that would allow iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users to repair their devices wherever they wanted, even in their own home. The company would be in charge of sending them the parts they need, completely original, although paying their price.

This service will begin at the beginning of next year in the United States and the policy will be extended to MacBooks, for which they will also offer M1 processors.

The problem comes with how difficult it is to repair Apple products. Their designs have always stood out for not presenting a single screw and technical courses are needed to learn how to do it.



The company has even advised that those who are inexperienced avoid repairing iPhones themselves.

Also, some of the parts they sell us to repair phones are so small that using them without due care would not only make our repair go wrong, but we could also further damage the device.

Apple’s secret benefit

It is a double edged sword That on the one hand seems to benefit the consumer, but on the other it forces you to pay for parts that you may not know how to use.

This situation could cause you to end up paying twice, once for the parts and once for the need to repair what you have damaged by not knowing how to do it.

As if this were not enough, Apple wins in another way too. Now you would save the costs of picking up your phone in one of its stores, as well as the expense of managing the repair, not to mention other possible problems.

Before you had to ship it to them again, they would have already earned the cost of the parts. It is a round play by the company.