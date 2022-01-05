Therefore, the first thing is to know if you are going to be able to enjoy a 10 Gbps wired speed . If you do not have a compatible device at home, you do not need to hire that speed, unless, for example, there are several people in the house taking all the performance out of those ports. For example, if there are four computers downloading non-stop at home with Gigabit Ethernet ports, then it will be worth hiring 10 Gbps.

Most of today’s devices have ports Gigabit Ethernet . These connectors have been the most widely used in the last decade in desktop and laptop computers. There are even older laptops with ports 100M Ethernet , and most Smart TVs (even 4K ones), only equip 100M Ethernet ports. Only 8K and some higher-end models equip Gigabit Ethernet .

Beyond that, to get the most out of a connection of this type with a single device it is necessary to have a 10G Ethernet port. Most motherboards on the market only have Gigabit Ethernet or 2.5G Ethernet, although in the highest range it is increasingly common to find 10G Ethernet. If your computer doesn’t have it, you can always add one PCIe network card for 80 euros.

As for cables, if you have one Cat.5e or less, it will touch you change it. The type of cable is usually written on the plastic that covers the cables, so it is very easy to identify it. For a connection of more than 1 Gbps, it is essential to have a Cat.6 cable or higher. These cables are prepared to offer better signal stability, with an internal separation between the four twisted pairs that are inside each Ethernet cable by means of a plastic. Also, the copper wires used indoors are thicker.

Cat.6: up to 55 meters of cable for 10 Gbps

With Cat.6 Ethernet cables, we can achieve distances of up to 55 meters if we have favorable crosstalk. In the event that crosstalk is not favorable, we can only use cables of up to 37 meters to enjoy 10 Gbps. If we want to guarantee that we will not have speed problems in any distance, then we will have to use a Cat.6ª cable, which offers 10 Gbps at distances of up to 100 meters.

Using cables is the best option to enjoy a stable and fast signal. With WiFi 6 it is possible to achieve real speeds of between 1.5 and 2 Gbps, which can be more than enough for a normal computer. In addition, to download at maximum speed (around 1 GB / s), it is necessary to have an NVMe SSD, since a hard disk or a SATA SSD does not reach those speeds of writing or reading.