It’s Friday and that means that we are going to recommend you some movies that you have available on your favorite streaming platform.

No matter what the weather is outside while you have something to watch on TV, that could be said these days in many areas of our country. The cold and the rain have come, but the number of premieres has not been reduced and it is something that always helps to have a better life.

This Friday we return with our film recommendations and we are going to choose films that in one way or another are novelties or serve to prepare for future releases. And they are also on very different platforms.

Today no one can say that they do not have enough offer at their fingertips, even more so with almost all platforms offering discounts or free trial periods. But we go with our recommended movies for these days.



Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Matrix – HBO Max

1999 was a very important year for the most commercial cinema, with a multitude of outstanding premieres for the general public, and The Matrix is ​​the best example. Suffice to describe a movie that began to be part of popular culture from the first moment, but there are reasons to return to this work and its two sequels.

In a few days it will be released Matrix Resurrections and everything indicates that it will be a great show. The best way to go see it is with the story fresh in your head and on HBO Max you have the entire original trilogy at your fingertips.



If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Read: how to save a copy when paying at a store

Annette – Filmin

The french director Leos Carax awakens both passion and rejection and the premiere of his previous film Holy Motors proved it. Far from looking for a more conventional cinema, Annette recently presented and in Filmin They have moved fast to grab it and release it to all subscribers.

Annette is a story full of excess that talks about the fame, fatherhood and relationship that a successful stand-up writer and a great singer have. Unconventional cinema that raises many questions and is of great visual value. If you like risk, this is your movie.



If you want to see Formula 1 or motorcycling, you can do it on DAZN, a platform that offers a 30-day free trial with no commitment to stay.

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

With Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons At the helm, The Power of the Dog has been launched on Netflix, a film that has conquered audiences in recent days with its proposal that mixes quality images with an entertaining story.

If you think the western has been dead for a long time, we recommend that you watch the movie that shows how these types of environments still serve to accommodate stories with violence, passion and, above all, great characters.