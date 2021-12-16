What movies and series should you watch before Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Get to know the movies and series you should see before embarking on the adventure that Spider-Man: No Way Home represents us

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hit theaters, which represents the conclusion of the trilogy that started in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming, in addition to seeing the return of well-known villains such as Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard and Electro, so many wonder what movies and series should be seen before Spider-Man: No Way Home ?.

Before seeing the new installment by filmmaker Jon Watts, you are probably curious about the films and series that you should see before going to the cinemas.

So that you have an overview of what you should know before watching Spider-Man: No Way Home, know the movies and series that you should see as a good fan of the wall-crawler.

Spider-Man (Sam Raimi Saga)

Between 2002 and 2007, the filmmaker Sam Raimi gave us three films that marked a before and after in the history of Marvel Comics in cinema, by featuring the character created in 1962 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

In these films you will meet three of the villains that will take part in the new Spidey film in the MCU, such as Green Goblin, Doctor Octupus and Sandman, who in the comics have been founders of Sinister Six.

The end of the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi tells us what happens when an angry Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), with a desire for revenge against Sandman, joins the mysterious alien symbiote that gives him a new suit that intensifies his darker side .

The Amazing Spider-Man (Marc Webb Saga)

The second franchise of the wall-crawler on the big screen brings us to a Peter Parker going through situations that an ordinary teenager lives, with the small detail of beginning to explore the powers he acquired.

Lizard and Electro become the antagonists of these sagas where Peter learns that great power comes with great responsibility.

Movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Captain America: Civil War

The beginning of phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only introduced us to the adaptation of the Civil War arc, we also meet the teenager from Queens Peter Parker, whom Tony Stark takes under his wing and improves his Spider-Man suit to the Promera version that we know him

Spider-Man: Homecoming

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker continues his double life as Spider-Man, now supported by Tony Stark / Iron Man, with the desire to enlist with the Avengers, while tracking down Adrian Toomes. / Vulture, a man who has built weapons with alien technology.

Avengers: Infinity War

The first part of the epic adventure that marks the conclusion of phase three of the MCU shows us the head of the network traveling into space to join Iron Man, Doctor Strange and part of the Guardians of the Galaxy in their fight against Thanos. as well as fateful fate.

Avengers: Endgame

The climax of this adventure brought us the return of several heroes after being vanished for five years, including Spidey, who takes part in the final battle against Thanos and his army in the ruins of the Avengers complex.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

What he painted as a rest trip through Europe for Peter Parker and his friends becomes a global mission in which Nick Fury integrates the wall-crawler into his team, along with Mysterio, in his fight against the Elementals.

Sony’s Marvel Universe

Venom: Let there Be Carnage

Recall that the post-credits scene of this film shows us Venom and Eddie Brock’s journey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the symbiote shows a particular interest in Spider-Man.

Series

Daredevil

We will not give more details, but if you are still not familiar with the Man Without Fear series, this is the right time for you to start watching the series, or relive it again on digital platforms

Hawkeye

The fifth series of Marvel Studios on digital platforms presents us with a world seeking to return to normal after the return of millions of people who were blipped. While the adventures of Clin Barton and Kate Bishop don’t get in Spidey’s path, there are certain elements that you should keep an eye on.

What If…?

In the chapter of What would happen if … zombies existed? It shows us a small group that has survived the zombie virus that extinguished the Universe. One of the members of this resistance is Spider-Man, who does not lose his optimism in the face of difficult-looking sieges.

