The best thing about this smartphone is its versatility, because regardless of the activity in question, it is more than compliant. It has a 50MP quad camera, a screen with FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, a Helio G88 processor that debuts with this phone and a battery with enough autonomy to play 14 hours of video. By a little less than 200 euros you can get a device suitable for anything.

Realme 8 5G

Realme offers devices in a similar way to Xiaomi, with high properties at low prices. However, in Spain it is not as well known as it.

The Realme 8 5G is an affordable option if you don’t have a high budget. In fact, it is one of the best terminals that you can find below 200 euros, as it has acceptable specifications that will allow you to enjoy for hours.

Between 200 and 500 euros

With a slightly higher budget the options increase considerably. Take a look at the diversity of mobiles you can find:

POCO X3 Pro

If you want to give your child a phone to entertain him with his favorite game, the POCO X3 Pro is the ideal alternative. For an amount that around 250 euros you will have at your disposal a terminal that offers a excellent performance in the gaming section. It has one of the most current processors on the market and technology designed to provide an immersive gaming experience.

On the other hand, it has a quad camera with a 48 MP main sensor and a battery capable of being fully charged in an hour. So even if you don’t like to play games, Pocophone’s phone is a option to keep in mind if you want to play content.

Google Pixel 4a

The google phones they are not the most powerful in terms of performance. However, if you love the Photography you should know that their devices have one of the best image processing on the market. This means that, despite its 12 MP of its front sensor, the photos will have nothing to envy those taken by a high-end.

On the other hand, the reproduction of content becomes a delight thanks to its OLED display. If you want a device for any type of use, the Google Pixel 4 is a perfect candidate for around 400 euros.

Realme GT Neo 2

The new smartphone of the Chinese brand is armed to the teeth. With peers properties it is difficult not to think about getting it, since it is a smartphone with high end soul which could be perfectly found in the section dedicated to premium mobiles.

Among other things, this device stands out mainly for its power granted by a Snapdragon 870 CPU, a 65W super fast charge and an AMOLED screen to enjoy the content in the best possible quality. With a price close to 350 euros it becomes the ideal option.

Devices ‘top’

Sometimes quality is expensive. This is something that happens with mobile phones. Paying more goes a long way when it comes to components.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Samsung mobile device of 2021. If you have enough money you can get a perfect smartphone in every way. Equipped with an AMOLED screen with which to enjoy the content with more vivid colors. A camera with the possibility of record video at 8K and a wide angle of 108 MP.

A very elegant design and one of the fastest connectivity on the market. All the components of the phone constitute a terminal that provides exquisite performance at any time and for any activity. If its price is not a problem for you, this is the best option. You can get him for one amount close to 1200 euros.

iPhone 13 Pro

We all know the enormous technological faculty of apple phones. If you have enough money and it is no problem for you to pay it, the iPhone 13 Pro is the ideal Christmas gift.

These feature one of the more powerful security systems of the sector, to which must be added the long list of possibilities it offers. Not to mention the quality of its components. It doesn’t take much to know that iPhones are always one of the best options when it comes to mobile telephony.