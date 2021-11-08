In case a VPN collects information from the pages visited, we could have problems in the future. Perhaps in the short term nothing will happen and everything is well protected. Now, what would happen if later that service suffers a security breach and everything leaks?

One of the first points that we must take a good look at before choosing a VPN is whether or not it has logs. Ideally, you shouldn’t have, as this will help keep your privacy safe. Having a no-log policy means that that program is not going to collect information from the sites we visit, for example.

Whenever we choose a program we must observe very well what its specifications are. We must see what it offers, what its main characteristics are, whether or not it is compatible with other services that we use, etc. But this becomes even more important when it comes to programs that can affect our security and privacy, such as the VPN.

Have many servers

If we want it to have good performance and work as well as possible, there is nothing better than having many servers. We can try the one that best suits what we are looking for and thus make it work fast, stable and avoid annoying cuts.

Here there can be noticeable differences between one program and another. Especially those VPNs that are free may have more limitations in the number of servers and we will have a lower performance than if we opt for a program that is reliable and has multiple options.

Be able to use it on multiple devices

Are we going to use the VPN only on one device, such as a computer or mobile phone, or do we want to surf from many computers? This can also be something that makes us choose one or the other option. Ideally, it should be a multiplatform service and be able to use it in this way on other computers.

The way we surf the Internet today has changed a lot. We usually use devices such as computers, mobile phones, tablets indistinctly … For this reason it is interesting to have a VPN that can work in all of them and be protected no matter what equipment we use at any time.

Encryption type

The type of encryption that VPN uses is another factor that we must control. There are different security VPN protocols, as well as encryption methods, that can better or worse keep the data we send and receive when browsing the Internet.

Therefore, the type of encryption is a value that can be decisive. If we want maximum security, we must check very well which one uses the VPN that we are going to install. This can also even affect browsing speed.

Make it fast

Lastly, speed is definitely something we should look at very well. We do not want a VPN that slows down the connection excessively and makes it impossible for us to make a video call, watch a high-quality streaming video or download files from the cloud.

In this sense, it is best to inform us in forums and pages to see how other users have done. We will see if that VPN is fast, if it has problems either downloading or uploading and, ultimately, if it works well or badly.

Therefore, to choose a good VPN, these are some of the most important factors to consider. In this way we will achieve optimal navigation and reduce possible problems as much as possible.