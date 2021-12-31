This year has come to an end and the video game industry wrote several pages in its history, while the gamers We live great moments with a wide range of titles that made us overcome new challenges and begin to know the potential of Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X | S.

During 2021 we witnessed Lucasfilm revive the brand Lucasfilm Games, enabling the license of Star wars It is no longer exclusive to Electronic Arts and there are other participants who intend to exploit the rights of the universe created by George Lucas, among which are Ubisoft Y Quantic Dream.

The revolution that promised Google Stadia faded and the service closed its doors to productions first party and it focused solely on games from third-party developers, making it clear that it takes much more than the technological infrastructure in the cloud to attract consumers.

Acquisitions were the order of the day; Sony made several purchases among which stand out Housemarque Y Bluepoint games, while EA did the same with Codemasters and Epic Games surprised by getting the musical talent of Harmonix.

In its quest to expand its subscriber base and remain a leader in the streaming video market, Netflix welcomed video games into the Android application, with the adaptation of Stranger things. Although this initiative is a test phase, it will be interesting to know how it will evolve.

Controversies and scandals were the order of the day in Activision Blizzard, where alleged practices of labor and sexual abuse came to light that to date have left collateral damage in the company, leaving the unknown whether in the future the CEO of the same will resign, Bobby Kotick.

It was sad saying goodbye to celebrities who passed away like Hiroshi Ono, Namco graphic artist and Masayuki Uemura, architect of the NES and SNES, however, his legacy was a watershed and is already part of the golden pages regarding the most representative inventions of digital entertainment.

Speaking of video games, Microsoft was once again a benchmark as a studio first party posting Forza Horizon 5 Y Halo InfiniteFor its part, while Sony launched Returnal Y Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, opted to focus its advertising efforts with titles third party in the Christmas season.

The Big N expanded the range of its consoles, offering the Nintendo Switch OLED and dazzled the world with Metroid Dread, in addition to proving for the umpteenth time that their licenses are invincible in the sales records and in the preferences of their audience.

In addition, Resident Evil Village lived up to expectations, without leaving aside other pleasant surprises such as the award-winning It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 Y The Artful Escape, to name a few. And yes, the arrival of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game in physical format, by the hand of Limited Run Games.

*** To all Atomix friends and readers I wish you a 2022 full of health and prosperity, and of course, full of great games ***

Twitter | Instagram | Twitch: @iamjosecelorio