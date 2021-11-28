Spider-Man: No Way Home will see JK Simmons return in the role of J. Jonah Jameson, but according to him, this is a very different take on the character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated movie of the year and will see the returns of generations previous, including cast members from the other trilogies. Still in doubt if the previous protagonists will be, it is known that one of those who will be is JK Simmons.

The actor gave life to J. Jonah Jameson, director of El Clarín newspaper, and this was also in the first three films, starring Tobey Maguire. However, the artist gave some statements, in which he admitted some differences with his original interpretation.

“I think he’s a slightly different version, certainly for the creators of this current version of the story, he’s a very different character. For me, he is a slightly different character. He’s the same braggart, the same guy with less hair, and honestly, I wish he still had the same hair, but I think the first time I was asked to do it.

I guess it was a late decision on their part because once they came and asked me to do it, it was like ‘Let’s sit down, let’s have a meeting with all the bigweights like Sony and let’s talk about it ‘and,’ Yeah, that’s fine ‘and,’ Bang, bang, bang, the deal is done and, you know, we’re going to film the day after tomorrow, and no, we don’t want you to cut your hair with the part flat top ‘, and I was like’ wait, wait, wait, what? ‘ which does the guy a bit, you know? ‘”Commented the artist.

However, his return raises doubts because he was seen as the journalist in the universe of Tom holland on Far from home, but since he himself had the character in the space of Tobey Maguire… Will there be several versions of himself in action?

To better understand how the character will work, we will have to wait until December 16, when the film is released in theaters around the world.

