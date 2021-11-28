When you open the web, you should simply see a button that indicates “start speed test” and click on it. There are a number of recommendations how you use a browser like Chrome or Firefox, Mainly, since with Internet Explorer the results cannot be so recommended or precise. In addition, another tip is to close all the programs with Internet access that you have open at that time.

A speed test is a web page, an online tool that uses a technology (currently HTML5 although there were also some with Adobe Flash) and that uses the browser to know the data. And how we do it? With a button . For example, when entering speedtest.es we just have to press a button and the website does it for you.

You do not have to be an expert to do a speed test because generally it will be enough to press a button to check how far our device reaches up and down. As we will see below you don’t have to configure anything Instead, it will be enough to follow the instructions on the different pages that allow it. We can know if it is the reason why the series on the Internet do not load fast enough or if we have too much latency in games.

After a few seconds or a few minutes, you will have a figure of download in Mb / s and upload in Mb / s in addition to ping, which we will explain below.

How is it measured and what influences it?

The browser downloads a large amount of data and measure the time it takes to receive them. When you have already measured the data received to measure the fall, it begins to measure the rise in the same way: start uploading data or sending it to the same servers in which it has previously been downloaded. This will measure the loading speed and give us a result.

We do not have to do anything manually but the process is automatic from the web page, without the need to configure anything or do anything specific. Although, as you will see below, there are a number of influencing factors.

What the results depend on

Yes, as we said below, there are a series of aspects or tips that you must take into account when measuring speed and that can influence the result we have:

Connect the cable by the computer to the router so that the speed obtained is as accurate as possible. By WiFi it will not appear exactly what you have contracted but it may appear even less than half the speed that it actually has. You can use it both ways to see the difference between using the cable or using the wireless connection.

by the computer to the router so that the speed obtained is as accurate as possible. By WiFi it will not appear exactly what you have contracted but it may appear even less than half the speed that it actually has. You can use it both ways to see the difference between using the cable or using the wireless connection. Close open applications and all browser tabs. It is especially advisable to close P2P download programs that can influence the result you receive to be lower than what you really have.

and all browser tabs. It is especially advisable to close P2P download programs that can influence the result you receive to be lower than what you really have. Check that there is no one stealing our internet. We can see if there are intruders with applications like Fing, for mobile phones, for example. If there are intruders or someone stealing the connection, erroneous data will appear.

We can see if there are intruders with applications like Fing, for mobile phones, for example. If there are intruders or someone stealing the connection, erroneous data will appear. Clean malware and all types of viruses. Check that your computer does not have viruses or any type of malware, use an antivirus before starting the measurement and make sure that your PC is no longer working because of this malware.

What is measured?

What is measured, as we see in the images and we have explained, is the upload speed and download speed of your connected computer or device. But also the latency or other data such as the operator that you have connected.

Download and upload speed

As its name suggests, the download speed and the upload speed show us the speed of the Internet connection to download a package of files or to upload them. In the first case, shows us the time (in Mb / s) it takes for a packet to be downloaded to the device. The upload speed, meanwhile, shows us the time it takes for the data packet to upload.

Taking into account these data we must also know what is our theoretical speed. That is, the speed that we have contracted with the operator and that we must take into account because we must get as close as possible to it.

Latency and ping

We can also have information about latency. What is it? Latency is the time it takes for a packet to be broadcast within the network. Something especially important in the online gaming case, for example, and that we can measure through the speed test.

It is measured through the Ping that we will see in the results or, what is the same, Packet Internet Groper. In Spanish, packet tracker on the Internet. This is a command used to check the connection between two network nodes by sending packets to a remote server. That is, measure this connection and gives us the measurement of time in milliseconds for each user. We can measure it from the speed test website but also from CMD or Command Prompt for each IP address you have.

That will mean that the time it takes to connect the device to the server is low.

Other data

Another of the data that these websites give you is the public IP address of your computer. It is not the main intention of the use of speed websites but they allow us to know what is our IP address concrete at that time and the estimated location of it.

They also give us the provider or operator that is contracted. It is something unnecessary if it is your computer or your mobile because normally you will know what you have contracted but perhaps there are OMV that you are not very clear with which network it works. It is a detail that will not always appear but that some tests will show us and it can be useful if you want to know with which network the operator you have contracted works with.

How to do a speed test

Although there are many websites that allow you to do so, speedtest.es It is one of the most interesting, complete and easy to use if we are looking for something simple. We open the web page and automatically click on “start speed test”. After a few seconds it will give you the download and upload data and your ping at that moment.

After the test, you will have a summary table that offers you all the information.