In an attempt to further protect the privacy of its users, Apple implemented iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey a new function, call iCloud Private Relay or iCloud Private Relay. It is a kind of safeguard that avoids certain spying or monitoring techniques.

To understand how iCloud Private Relay works, however, you need to understand two concepts: DNS and IP address:

The IP address is, for simplicity, a kind of ID that identifies our internet connection . All devices connected to the same router they share the same IP address. And, in the whole world, only one router it can have the same IP address. By means of the IP address, it is also possible to know your approximate location.

. All devices connected to the same router they share the same IP address. And, in the whole world, only one router it can have the same IP address. By means of the IP address, it is also possible to know your approximate location. DNS, on the other hand, are some databases that link domains with addresses IQ. That is to say: when you enter “hypertextual.com” in the browser, what your computer does is consult in that database which IP address corresponds to that URL. This database is usually provided by your telecommunications operator, although it is possible to use others such as Google’s or Cloudflare’s.

The problem is that this data, in many circumstances, can be used to monitor what you do on the internet, know your approximate location, show personalized ads, etc. Similarly, your operator or the administrator of the public network to which you are connected could know which websites you visit quite easily.

How does iCloud Private Relay prevent this?

To protect your customers from these types of threats, iCloud Private Relay combines various techniques in a single service. The operation is as follows:

Let’s imagine that you enter hypertextual.com.

Your iPhone, locally, encrypts that URL.

In milliseconds, the mobile establishes a connection with the Apple Private Relay proxy, which acts as the first intermediary. Since the phone is not connecting directly to Hypertextual.com, the only thing your operator or network administrator can see about your Internet activity is that you are connecting to an Apple server. That is to say: they do not know which website you are actually accessing.

The iCloud Private Relay proxy receives two pieces of information from your phone. The first one is the IP address of your connection, which it stores. The second is the URL you are trying to access. This, remember, is encrypted. And Apple doesn’t have the key to unlock it, so they can’t monitor your internet activity.

The iCloud Private Relay server transfers the encrypted URL to a second proxy, operated by a company outside of Apple. This second intermediary does have the necessary key to unlock the aforementioned web address. However, this proxy does not receive your real IP address at any time. So you have no way of associating the URL you have received with a particular person.

This second proxy, once it has decrypted the URL, accesses it using a temporary IP address, so the website you want to enter –hypertextual.com, according to the example we gave at the beginning– has no way of knowing your IP real – or monitor your activity based on that identifier.

After the content is collected from the web, the second broker encrypts it and returns it to the iCloud Private Relay server, which in turn returns it to the iPhone that first initiated the request.

Apple’s service, therefore, prevents any external agent from associating an IP address with access to a web page. Not even Apple or its third-party providers can associate one piece of information with another, since at no time do they have both parts of the puzzle in their possession.

The effect of iCloud Private Relay it is quite similar to that of a VPN, although there are several differences. For example: a VPN allows you to make a website believe that you are entering from a country other than yours; Private Relay camouflages your real location, but does not allow you to choose a different country. That is to say: if you access from Spain, the web will know that this is the country in which you are; what you will not know is the neighborhood in which you are.

Credit: Unsplash

How to activate iCloud Private Relay

This service is free for all those who pay a subscription for storage in iCloud or for any of the Apple One plans. ICloud Private Relay also works on iPhone, iPad and Mac, so you can protect your internet activity regardless of the device you use.

To activate it, on both the iPhone and the iPad, the process is quite simple:

Go into Settings.

Click on your name.

Go to iCloud.

Find “Private Relay”

On the Mac, the steps are quite similar:

Go into System Preferences.

Click on “Apple ID”.

Go to iCloud.

Look for “Private Relay.”