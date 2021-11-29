The quality of the proteins that we consume is of great importance for the organism, since it depends on it that we can adequately synthesize and repair body structures. We tell you what is a limiting amino acid and why it must be taken into account to obtain a quality protein.

Limiting or deficient amino acid

It is said that a protein is of quality or of high biological value when it has all the essential amino acids, that is, when it provides the body with all the essential amino acids. amino acids that it cannot synthesize and must obtain through diet.

If a food provides most of these essential amino acids but it lacks one or two, these are said to be the limiting amino acids.

They are amino acids that are found in little or no proportions in some foods, and are essential for the body.

The importance of knowing the limiting amino acids to achieve a quality protein

If we want to achieve a protein of high biological value, complete or of good nutritional quality it is essential to know the limiting amino acids.

Thus, for example legumes are limiting in methionine, cystine and tryptophan while in cereals the limiting amino acids are lysine and isoleucine.

If we combine these two foods, that is, cereals and legumes in which the limiting amino acids are different, we can achieve a complete protein or with all the essential amino acids.

For this reason, it is essential to take into account and know what the limiting amino acid of plant-based foods to, after combining ingredients, achieve a quality protein for the body.

In Vitónica | Do legumes provide us with complete proteins? So you can combine them to complement your diet

Image | Jumpstory