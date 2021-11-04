Murph is one of the best-known, toughest, most respected CrossFit WODs, and in fact performed as part of an annual Memorial Day tradition among CrossFit practitioners and members of the Navy SEALs. U.S.

Such an honor is bestowed on this WOD named after Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who fell in the service of the United States in Afghanistan in 2005.

It is part of the WODs labeled as “heroes” since they are named after honorable soldiers in the service of the United States who fell in combat.

In particular Murph is one of the hardest and longest WODs and in this article we will explain how you can put it into practice at home in an adapted way.

What do you have to do in the WOD Murph?

As you will see below, performing Murph will take time, in fact, in the best case scenario if you are an elite CrossFit athlete, you can finish it in around 28-41 minutes. In the worst case, between 60 and 70 minutes.

For the original WOD you must wear a weight vest between 6 and 9 kilos depending on whether you are a woman or a man, respectively. That said, the WOD itself consists of the following:

Run 1 mile (1.6 km)

100 pull-ups or chin-ups

200 push-ups or push-ups

300 air squats or standard squats

Run 1 mile

Now, if we want to do it at home we have to get hold of a chin-up bar or, in the worst case, change the chin-up for inverted rows using a table, for example. Regarding the weight vest, you can ignore it or not, depending on the extent to which you can perform the WOD in the original way, without modifications.

Regarding the mile, the ideal is to replace the mile running for the same distance or a little more on a bike or elliptical. Since it is easier to travel a mile on these two devices, one way to match effort is to go a mile and a half or even two miles.

In short, you are going to need a chin-up bar and a bike or elliptical.. Another option is that if you live at street level, go out for a mile in and out of the house. It is not serious either, and your neighbors will not care if you enter and leave the portal a couple of times.

Some tips to survive Murph

Dose and don’t max out the first mile

As we have mentioned before, Murph is long and being in a hurry at the beginning the only thing he is going to do is anticipate the fatigue.

Start out being conservative and try to maintain a consistent pace and performance throughout all phases of the WOD. In any case, consider increasing the pace when you see that the end is near and you can afford it.

Go well fed and hydrated

To deal with Murph, it is not a good idea to be in a caloric deficit, on a prolonged fast or on a ketogenic diet. To play a good role in Murph you have to be well fed and hydrated.

A good idea is to get a Isotonic drink containing around 7% carbohydrates per liter and around 400-800 milligrams of sodium and drink small sips every 10 minutes.

Prepare yourself mentally, it’s going to be tough

Murph is long, it is intense and it is dense. This implies that each time it will be heavier and that after finishing one exercise, the next one comes with 100 more repetitions.

You have to be prepared for this and focus only on what is in front of you, not what will come next.

Not only do you have to be trained but it is also recommended that you practice similar WODs before facing this.

