Nordic style has invaded most of our homes for years. We love that chic minimalism, but it may be that we seek to give a special touch to our decoration without giving up the nordic deco. Mixing styles that get along is not usually a failure, and bohemian decoration can be the perfect ally to add a touch of color and originality.

In order to make a difference, the Scandinavian aesthetic and the airs boho they can create a symbiosis of height. Decoesfera experts talk about the characteristics of both decorations and we take care of defining what is the deco nordic boho and of find elements that we can use to join this trend.

What is the deco nordic boho?

The specialists dictate that the “one of the main keys of the Nordic style is the combination of the wooden furniture with the white lacquers, many times within the same decorative piece”. What’s more, they refer to the minimalist and the rational conception of space.

They also add that “the walls in these houses are usually white and the paintings (generally large) are those that carry the weight of color.” Finally, they refer to the use of straight lines and the touch of color offered by textiles.

On the other hand, when they speak of the bohemian chic style they defend that it is “the new eclecticism, basically it consists in adding flea furniture, crafts, antique pieces and objects vintage of all times, and even their own creations. “They also add that the use of indoor plants is important and that textiles play with different patterns and thousands of colors.” Oddities “, pictures or sheets play a fundamental role.

In this way, we see that the fusion of the Nordic style and the boho it’s a great idea. How can we do it? Combining newly bought minimalist furniture with others that hide great history, playing with white walls on which we place pictures in full color or betting on the play of textures on smooth bases. Likewise, the green of the plants plays an important role. Thus, we create a space that travels between minimalism and eclecticism. Here are several decorative elements that advocate this very special style.

Objects to create a boho nordic deco









Driftwood lamp and cotton lampshade from Maisons du Monde. 79.99 euros.





Driftwood Ceiling Lamp from Maisons du Monde. 169 euros.





Ceramic Planter with Wood Stand by La Jolie Muse on Amazon. 29.99 euros.





H&M tufted cushion cover. 39.99 euros.





Set of 2 Framed Art Prints by Dan Hobday in Made. 139 euros.





Black and White Wool and Cotton Bernardine Rug 160 x 230 cm from Kave Home. 175 euros.





Coss rug Ø 150 cm from Kave Home. 79.99 euros.





Botanicly houseplant, Bird of Paradise, at Amazon. 42.95 euros.

