How much does dental insurance cost?
According to the January Consumer Magazine, published by Profeco, there are family and individual plans.
But, in any case, the important thing is to know the annual premium for basic dental insurance. To illustrate, Profeco obtained the prices of an individual policy for a person over 18 years of age.
The coinsurance or copayment applied for each procedure was also investigated, which can range between 20 and 50%. Here is a table with the costs and the number of procedures or treatments covered by each of the following dental insurance:
The payment that you will have to make to the dentist will only be the percentage (coinsurance or copayment) of the cost of each of the treatments included in the coverage of the plan you hire. And the insurance must cover the insurances covered, in accordance with the policy and up to the amount contained in the cover of it.
Recommendations for contracting dental insurance, according to Profeco
- Before hiring, get very good advice about the plans and features
- Read the general conditions, mainly related to exclusions and coinsurance
- Do not forget the dates of payment of the premiums, since the lack of punctual payment can cause the cancellation of the insurance and the protection it offers
- Determine your income and how much you could allocate for its payment
- Verify that all the information that appears in the contract is correct: name, age, coverage and amount of the premium
- For more information go to an insurance agent or contact the company