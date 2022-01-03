How much does dental insurance cost?

According to the January Consumer Magazine, published by Profeco, there are family and individual plans.

But, in any case, the important thing is to know the annual premium for basic dental insurance. To illustrate, Profeco obtained the prices of an individual policy for a person over 18 years of age.

The coinsurance or copayment applied for each procedure was also investigated, which can range between 20 and 50%. Here is a table with the costs and the number of procedures or treatments covered by each of the following dental insurance:

The payment that you will have to make to the dentist will only be the percentage (coinsurance or copayment) of the cost of each of the treatments included in the coverage of the plan you hire. And the insurance must cover the insurances covered, in accordance with the policy and up to the amount contained in the cover of it.

Recommendations for contracting dental insurance, according to Profeco