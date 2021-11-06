As part of the ephemeris, it is necessary to remember that every November 5 is World Caregiver Day. With this date it is sought to give importance to the work of those who help and support people affected by some disease, disability or in a situation of old age. Although they are not necessarily doctors or nurses, their role is fundamental within the health field.

In that sense, the Covid-19 pandemic made visible the mental health crisis that is lived worldwide. With this in mind, it is necessary to see again a group of people who often go unnoticed and who must be recognized for their work.

Support for medical staff

Regarding World Caregiver Day, it is necessary to remember that in Mexico about 36 percent of the urban population of productive age has or will have a such a condition. While according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), absenteeism associated with psychological aspects represents a loss of 23.80 percent in the productivity of employees living with a disease of this category.

“Mental illnesses are part of the life of many Mexicans, regardless of age or social status and for a long time having a condition of this type was linked to stigma or misinformation, leaving those affected without treatment and without the care they need” , says Dr. Raúl Iván Escamilla, psychiatrist specializing in major depression and schizophrenia, member of the National System of Researchers (SIN) and of the International Society for Research in Schizophrenia.

In this context, the figure of the caregiver, often undervalued, becomes vital in the life of a dependent person. They are empathetic individuals who care about others, who live to care for and help those in need. In most cases the role is played by a direct relative who is responsible for the physical or emotional care of the sick or disabled person, while taking care of himself or other members of his family.

Like any other job, the caregiver also needs to be taken care of because they can become overwhelmed and can, in the long run, suffer financial, social, family and even mental problems because they spend up to 16 hours a day caring for another person, usually without receive an income for this work.

“Caring for, accompanying and motivating a patient requires a lot of effort, so much so that it can sometimes be exhausting. It is important to attend to people who dedicate their days to looking after others, to prevent them from reaching the syndrome of overload or burn out, which can put their own health at risk and that manifests itself in mood alterations and problems with health, both physical and mental, ”said Dr. Santos Rafael Atilano, psychiatrist and Medical Manager of Janssen Central Nervous System.

Given the current world panorama, it is essential that caregivers take care of themselves, maintaining their daily habits and taking time to carry out activities that motivate them to continue. It is important to remember that behind every challenge, smile or total recovery of a patient, there is a caregiver.