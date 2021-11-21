The main advantages of the VESA solutions are:

Safe solution.

Ease of placement.

Inexpensive, there are different models and styles.

Fits all TV.

It adjusts to your needs.

You can choose the height.

Less glare.

Save space.

You will not be afraid to trip over it (or your pets)

Suitable for any room.

Elegant and attractive solution.

What to keep in mind

If you want to put a TV on the wall, the support it is an essential tool. It can be of different types and you will find it in various sizes. These will allow you to see it comfortably from any point. They are fixed with dowels to the wall and are easy to install, although they require some time.

When choosing a good TV mount to hang your device on the wall, you need to take into account where you are going to install it, measure the area and check that it is the best location. You need to make sure that it will provide you with a better viewing experience. In addition, you must have the necessary tools, since, although the plugs and other elements generally come with it, you will need at least a drill and a pencil.

You have to choose a good model taking into account the dimensions of your television and other fundamental aspects. Of course, it must be a model that correctly supports the weight and fits the measurements. The only factor you should look at will not be the price, but rather that it is suitable for hanging your TV or monitor on the wall and that it offers you a good television or visual experience.

What is the VESA standard?

VESA is a standard that refers to the Video Electronics Standards Association. With it, the standards for mounting televisions on the wall are homogenized. The Flat Device Mounting Interface (FDMI) was established in 1997, but has expanded over time to provide mounting solutions to accommodate different sizes of flat panel displays. These have in the back a space with holes for hang up your TV or monitor on the wall.

These standards are used in the assembly of screens, monitors or flat televisions, or any object that you want to hang on the wall, which are defined taking into account the dimensions of the screen and brand for its correct installation. The VESA measure, for its part, is the distance in millimeters or centimeters between the 4 holes that the device has on its back. It is taken into account by most companies that make monitors or TVs.

In this way, regardless of the brand of monitor or television purchased, and even its panel technology, it is possible to hang any model on the wall safely taking into account the VESA Mounting Interface Standard (MIS).

Types of assemblies and classifications

If you are looking for a good support to hang your television on the wall, it is important that you know what are the different types of existing mounts and their classifications when making the best decision. There are 6 ratings VESA standard to hang the television on the wall depending on its weight and size. These are VESA MIS-A, MIS-B, MIS-C, MIS-D, MIS-E, and MIS-F.

MASS. Open for future TV mounting interfaces. Is an open classification for future mounting interfaces.

MIS-B. For flat screens with 4 to 7.9 inches diagonal and weighing up to 2 kilos.

MIS-C. For flat screens from 8 to 11.9 inches diagonally and weighing up to 4.5 kilos.

MIS-D. For screens from 12 to 22.9 inches and a weight of up to 14 kilos.

MIS-E. For flat screens from 23 to 30.9 inches diagonally and weighing up to 22.7 kilos, in various mounting options.

MIS-F. For flat screens from 31 to 90 inches in diagonal and that support up to 113.6 kilos of weight, available in various arrangements.

Medium Inches Weight (kg) VESA MIS-B 4 – 7.9 2 VESA MIS-C 8 – 11.9 4.5 VESA MIS-D 12 – 22.9 14 VESA MIS-E 23 – 30.9 22.7 VESA MIS-F 31 – 90 113.6

Media types

On the other hand, the types of supports can be fixed, tiltable and rotatable. You have to choose the one that best suits your specific needs:

The fixed supports they provide an intelligent fixation to the wall, therefore, they cannot be moved. The television or monitor stays in the position in which it is placed taking into account the support, so it is important to choose its placement very well for the best visual comfort.

they provide an intelligent fixation to the wall, therefore, they cannot be moved. The television or monitor stays in the position in which it is placed taking into account the support, so it is important to choose its placement very well for the best visual comfort. The tiltable They are the ones that adjust vertically up to 15 degrees. They are designed to avoid reflections when watching television, something important in many rooms and for certain contents.

They are the ones that adjust vertically up to 15 degrees. They are designed to avoid reflections when watching television, something important in many rooms and for certain contents. The rotating many are also used. These can be adjusted up to 180 degrees horizontally and up to 20 degrees vertically, making it ideal for placing televisions in corners.

Monitor stands

If what you want is to place a monitor on the wall, in addition to those that serve both for TV and monitor, there are specific supports for monitors that have additional features to facilitate the use of your computer or the screen for whatever you need. Some of them have the possibility of adjust incline, elevation and rotate the monitor according to your requirements, tastes and comfort, so that it adapts to how you want to use it. Its articulated arm can be extended on some models. There are also others, if you prefer, that can be adjusted to the table by anchoring or with a base for it. They are the best solution if what you want is to place a monitor.

You just have to choose the one that suits your screen, that supports its weight and offers you the features you need. There are several ergonomic monitor models that are also suitable for TV, so you won’t have a problem finding one that meets your needs.

What support to choose

Although you can look at the support itself if it fits with your television taking into account its brand, weight or dimensions, sometimes this may not be entirely accurate. For this reason, you have to turn your television or monitor around and look for an area with buildings where the support will be placed for its correct fixation. You must see if the support is supported and then choose, among the models that are, the one that most convinces you, suits your tastes or seems most economical, or simply the one that meets your criteria.

Is my screen compatible?

If the holes in the screen after turning it around, you are faced with a compatible model. Although the easiest thing is to consult the support manual to see if it is compatible with your television, or check the manufacturer’s website in case this information does not appear there. If you also look at the following section, you will be able to discover exactly which VESA standard support it is compatible with.

If you can not find anything and the instruction manual does not indicate it, it is possible that it is not compatible, although it is the least common in flat screens. Other types of previous screens will not be. Also remember that the weight on your screen is going to be another pattern that you should look at to see if it can be used or not.

Calculate recommended support

Now that you know that your monitor or television is compatible with the VESA standard, yes you measure the vertical and horizontal distance between the holes in your TV, you can calculate which model you need. You can see the distances to know which is the one that corresponds to your TV model.

The fixing points are separated in each of the supports in:

50 × 50: 5 cm.

75 × 75: 7.5 cm.

100 × 100: 10 cm.

100 × 200: horizontally 10 cm and vertically 20 cm.

200 × 100: horizontally 20 cm and vertically 10 cm.

200 × 200: 20 cm.

300 × 200: horizontally 30 cm and vertically 20 cm.

300 × 300: 30 cm.

400 × 200: horizontally 40 cm and vertically 20 cm.

400 × 300: horizontally 40 cm and vertically 30 cm.

400 × 400: 40 cm.

400 × 600: horizontally 40 cm and vertically 60 cm.

500 × 200: horizontally 50 cm and vertically 20 cm.

500 × 300: horizontally 50 cm and vertically 30 cm.

500 × 400: horizontally 50 cm and vertically 40 cm.

600 × 200: horizontally 60 cm and vertically 20 cm.

600 × 300: horizontally 60 cm and vertically 30 cm.

600 × 400: horizontally 60 cm and vertically 40 cm.

700 × 400: horizontally 70 cm and vertically 40 cm.

700 × 450: horizontally 70 cm and vertically 45 cm.

800 × 400: horizontally 80 cm and vertically 40 cm.

800 × 450: horizontally 80 cm and vertically 45 cm.

Regarding the position, will be in the center (C), on the right (R), on the left (L), at the top (T) or at the bottom (B). In addition, depending on your needs, you can choose between the fixed, rotatable or tiltable, in which case you can indicate the maximum incline that it allows. Don’t forget to look at the manual of your television To know its weight, in addition in many cases it already indicates which is the most recommended VESA mount (or you will see it in the ones you are looking at in Amazon, electronics stores or wherever you want to buy it). Once you know which one is the most recommended for your television, if you come across several models, the decision of which one to choose is yours.