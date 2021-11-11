Users who are encouraged to enjoy this subscription will be able to access ad-free, fast-loading reading when visiting many of their favorite news sites available in the United States, such as The Washington Post, LA Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider, and The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, the company indicated that this is also focused on strengthening and supporting publishers and a free press, since a part of the income from the subscription fees to Twitter Blue goes directly to the publishers of the technology network.

“Our goal is to help each publishing partner earn 50% more per person than they would have earned by showing ads to that person. A better experience for readers and more support for the journalism that interests them, ”the company specified.

Subscribers can add more style to their Twitter experience with unique app icons and colorful themes, as well as bookmark folders.