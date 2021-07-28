What is TiendaKomet and how do online 'Surprise Boxes' work?

What about functional products removed from shelves or returned? Until recently many things could happen, now, but it also offers many surprises to start and earn money, we will tell you how it works.

Komet is the first store in Mexico that sells returns, liquidations and recalled products from the shelves of large retailers and marketplaces. StoreKomet started in 2019 as a solution to the problem of returns from many vendors, stores and marketplaces.

In the digital store Komet you will find the products categorized based on their condition and with discounts up to 70% of its original price. on their page they boast that to date they have delivered more than 6,500 products to hundreds of satisfied customers.

What are Surprise Boxes in TiendaKomet?

In TiendaKomet you can buy products in auctions, lots and bales of clothes; You can also learn how to sell online and earn money by recommending products. But one of the most attractive offers are the “Surprise Boxes”, do you dare to buy one ?.

The Surprise Box is a package full of returns, liquidations or products withdrawn from stores, the price varies according to the size and measurements. What will you touch? The quantity of products in the Surprise Box depends on its size and the number of products is published along with the information on the box: Grade, size and price.

By clicking on the box that catches your attention, you will get more information about the content without losing the magic of surpriseDon’t you love uncertainty? For example: “We send you ten Grade A Clearance products. What do we call Grade A Clearances? They are products that were cleared by Marketplaces and Retailers vendors due to: Temporality, Products that exceed storage dimensions and Inventory Rotation. ”

Generally, Surprise Box products contain all the main accessories, but manuals or supplementary accessories may be missing. Another important detail is that they tell you the percentage of operation or wear due to the fact that the products have been transported and stored for a long time.

The information of Surprise Boxes include the dimensions of the box, the weight, quantity of products and the original value of the box.a so you know the discount. To buy a Surprise Box you just have to follow these simple steps:

1. Visit Komet Store in this link , click on “Surprise boxes” and give yourself a taste exploring the options with different grades, size and discounts, click on the one you want.

2. Scroll down to know all the information about the Surprise Box that you chose, now just click on “Buy now” so that it will soon be yours and find out what the Surprise Box contains.

Clever! You already know what Tienda Komet and its Surprise Boxes is. You can also start and earn money with the options and advice of Komet Store.