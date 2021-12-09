According to the Freedom House 2021 Freedom in the World list, the United States is a solid democracy with a huge tradition of the rule of law that has been eroding, however, in recent years.

“In recent years, their democratic institutions have suffered an erosion, reflected in partisan pressure in electoral processes, the malfunctioning of the criminal justice system, harmful policies on immigration and asylum seekers, and growing disparities in wealth, opportunity economic and political influence ”, indicates Freedom House.

One of the key findings of 2020 was Donald Trump’s rejection of the November 3 election results, when Democrat Jose Biden won the election. From the White House, Trump attacked the legality of state election laws and spread false conspiracy theories about large-scale election fraud.

“His claims were constantly rejected by electoral authorities, overwhelmingly dismissed by state and federal courts, and failed to stop the formal Electoral College vote in December, but were repeated by numerous Republican politicians,” recalls the organization.

On the day of the certification of the results by the United States Congress, January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing the session to be delayed. The assault killed five people, including a protester and a police officer.

With information from AFP and EFE