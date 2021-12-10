And as that closing moment approaches, through the corridors, the offices, in the chats, and in the begging and supplications, three words are heard, like this, softly, like a whisper: U, ZERO, EIGHTY … U-ZERO-EIGHTY . No, I have not gone crazy. It’s true! I swear!

Okay, but then what is that? You ask me, reader, reader. What is the columnist talking about?

Well, from U-ZERO-EIGHTY.

Already. And what is that?

The U080 is a program of the Federal Budget, of the PEF, then. Ah! Having started there. And what does it have or what? ¿Why is it so important? Why is there so much talk about him? Well, because for many, many years, it is one of the programs that the Federation has used to give an extraordinary, unscheduled subsidy to the states, to help them with the closing of the budget.

And since 2019, with the elimination of FORTAFIN — another budget program with a very similar objective, but already buried because it was in the demonized Ramo 23 — is the only way of direct support from the Federal Government to state governments, to transfer hundreds to them — to times thousands — of millions of pesos that were not originally considered (aha!) that they received, to pay for educational expenses.

What?

Yes. It is a bag of money, which is within the budget of the SEP, so that the states can receive extra money to pay their teachers’ payroll. The state payrolls, because the Federal ones are paid with the FONE, which is in Branch 33.

What a mess.

I land it a little more, so as not to get lost. The states pay two types of teacher payrolls: the Federal, which, as I said, is paid by the “Contribution Fund for Educational Payroll and Operating Expenses”, contained in Branch 33 “Federal Contributions” and regulated by the Coordination Law. Fiscal.

The second is the state teachers’ payroll, which is the same, but with other teachers and paid by the states with their own freely available resources — that is, their Participations plus their own Income. Payrolls, which I was telling you the other day … which are everywhere.

The point is, they both have to pay. The first is paid directly by the Federation and the second by each state, as they can and with what they have. And of course, their sizes, amounts and loads are very different between them. For the same reason, the sweats and efforts they generate, too.

This is where the beauty is how ugly things get: very few have enough budget to pay for their own, the state, and you have to get creative. And the Federation, generously she, has always lent a hand … in exchange for something, surely.

Of what? You ask. Well, I also wonder. Well, of many things, I think; and depending on who you are, I imagine.

Let’s look at some data, to see if we understand it better. At TKA Analytica we did an exercise at the end of 2020, less than a year ago, which helped us see how the U080 has performed. It was most interesting. I hope you see it complete, because what is coming is just a small sample.

The exercise we did covers the years from 2018 to 2020. The U080 has a budget for other things, but the main thing is this support to the states. If we look only at this part, we see that between 2018 and 2020, the Federal Government has given the states with the Program more than 71,200 million pesos. However, it has gone down. In total, it has fallen by a real 38.8% from 2018 to 2020, as it decreased from 28,217.4 million pesos paid three years ago to 17,274.3 million pesos last year (in 2019 they were 25,711.2 million pesos). It’s an average annual reduction of almost 22%. Rude, really.

And you know, here we always ask ourselves, who how, and who how not?