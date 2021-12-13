What is the smartwatch with the most battery I can buy?

Therefore, if what you are interested in is doing very precise measurements on your state of health, you should leave a little in the background the issue of battery . Despite this, there are some very interesting options on the market, and they are the ones that we show you below.

Before starting, you should know that a smartwatch full of functionalities will never have a very large battery. Products that are marketed with more than a week of battery life tend to be somewhat more limited, and their capabilities to do health metrics such as recording heart rate or measuring physical activity are lower as usual.

This Garmin device uses Power Glass technology, a solar lens placed on the screen that allows you to recharge the watch’s battery when the sun hits it. The watch is robust and its secret to give us up to 24 days autonomy (without solar charging) is its monochrome screen.

On the other hand, the Garmin Instinct Solar allows you to control calls, see our levels of blood oxygen and heart rate measurement. It is also a very robust product with a certificate of military resistance. If you like the Casio G-Shock, surely this smartwatch is made for you.

Fitbit Versa 3

As long as you don’t activate the “always on display” function, the third-generation Versa will last you up to 7 days. It can measure oxygen, heart rate, monitor all kinds of sports and you can also use it to make contactless payments. It is also one of the best watches on the market when it comes to making a sleep tracking. Plus, you’ll be able to invoke Alexa using the Versa 3 right from your wrist. The secret to its battery life (as in all Versa and Sense) is its proprietary Fitbit operating system.

TicWatch Pro 3

The dual screen It is the great bet of the TicWatch Pro 3. It is a screen made in two layers. In standard mode, we will have a fully configurable screen and an autonomy of 3 days, while, if we set our watch in smart mode, we will have up to 45 days of use on a single charge.

The watch has Wear OS by Google, a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen measurement, GPS and an integrated NFC chip.

Amazfit GTR 2

We close the top with the Amazfit GTR, which although it is not as advanced as other proposals that we have chosen in this post, we could not leave it out due to its great value for money. Their autonomy can be extended to 14 days on a single charge. It can dive up to 50 meters, has 12 sports modes, and it can also monitor health (heart, oxygen, and sleep). You can also use Alexa using this watch. It usually has a cost of approximately 120 euros, so it is a bargain considering the number of functions that it has.

The products listed in this article are accompanied by links to Amazon that could report a small commission for sales. The price you pay for them will not be affected at all. Likewise, we inform you that the products have been selected under the criteria of the editor, with the sole and clear intention of answering the question posed in the article and without therefore accepting requests or suggestions from the mentioned brands.