A market is a set of opinions and feelings. “Bull markets are born in pessimism, grow in skepticism, mature in optimism and die in euphoria.” The investor is futuristic by necessity. That is, to invest, you must have a theory of the future. The problem occurs when the investor only sees what he wants to see and only hears what he wants to hear. The investor’s enemy is certainly delusional thinking. He wants to earn money. So, see a future full of riches. It distorts reality to please your wishes. That is your sentence. To be successful in investing, you have to keep a cool head.

The naive and emotional investor always invests with high expectations. In his mind, no one can fail. His friend (“who knows a lot about it”) told him that Bitcoin would rise unabated in no time and he bought with an iron faith. The plan is generally very simple. It is bought. And, in a matter of months, we will be millionaires. Of course, it is extremely important, in the meantime, only to read the news that reaffirms our illusion. News that does not reflect our wishes is branded as FUD, fakenews, or simple “hater” attacks. Optimistic predictions are extremely popular because they fuel faith. The naive and emotional investor is often quite superstitious. For some strange reason, he thinks his faith will save him. You think (wrongly) that your optimism will magically raise the price. The truth is that markets fluctuate. And the faith of an investor is not relevant.

Investors tend to overdo it. In times of hikes, they think the hikes will last forever. And, in times of casualties, they think that the casualties will last forever. In other words, the mood of the present greatly influences our perception of the future. If we have a black cloud over our heads, we see a cloudy tomorrow. If we have a sunny and clear day, we see an eternal summer. Error. The markets fluctuate. Things change. Nothing is forever. Today’s pessimism is usually temporary. And, in most cases, a temporary exaggeration. The same goes for optimism.

Most people need the validation of the collective to act. That is, they are followers. Your opinions are not your own. They are actually social suggestions. They hear that someone made a lot of money, investing in Bitcoin. Then they hear that the price has skyrocketed. They look for information on Google. And what they find is bullish news. They go to YouTube and an army of “influencers” speak of a “safe, unbeatable and unbeatable” asset that will continue to rise without stopping. At that moment, the excited person decides to buy. “Everybody says that Bitcoin is going to go up.” Buy and soon the price plummets. Panic enters. And the mood of the market turns dark due to the great surprise. What happened?

What happens is that extreme greed leads to overbought. Money is not infinite. The money runs out. In other words, buyers are numbered. Euphoria creates a collective blindness. In other words, the illusion is far from reality. The one who was going to buy already bought. Then the price plummets, because it is time for the sellers. Of course, the press is partly responsible for fueling this euphoria before the collapse. However, it is understandable. Why writing a pessimistic note in a period of euphoria does not generate visits. During the period of euphoria, the public just wants to hear the utopia.

That pattern repeats over and over again. It is a cycle that the smart investor understands perfectly. “Bull markets are born in pessimism, grow in skepticism, mature in optimism and die in euphoria.” The emotional investor buys in euphoria and sells in panic. The smart investor buys in panic and sells in euphoria. The emotional investor buys high (excited) and sells cheap (scared). The smart investor buys low (patient) and sells high (prudent). The smart inverter reads the press to measure the environment. Bigotry, radicalism, extreme optimism, and overly bullish predictions are red flags. If the inexperienced young man already thinks he is a better investor than Warren Buffett and shouts it on social media, it is very likely that we are reaching the overbought period.

The popularity of the Plan B firm and its prediction model is perfectly understandable. We all wanted to hit $ 100K by November. The heart is excited. And that prediction was quite pleasant to the ear. Hence, credible. It was possible? Of course. In better condition, of course. But, unfortunately, the macroeconomic environment did not allow it. The probability was there. But it is important to understand that we are living in very complex and exceptional times. Predicting is very difficult. The error of Plan B is not in its prediction. The error lies in the authoritative tone of his prediction. Make a prediction as fact. That security certainly attracts a large following. However, it is a hoax. Predicting is not an exact science.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, cultivating character is critical. In the midst of the euphoria, you have to have the courage to be prudent. In the midst of fear, you have to have the courage to have faith. This requires having your own criteria. That is, the courage to be divergent so as not to fall into the mistakes of the collective. If everything is rosy, worry. If everything is shadows and tempest, rejoice. Doubt optimistic predictions. Doubt fatalistic predictions. Be wary of the official narrative. Don’t believe in the collective truth. Do not listen to the propaganda, or the dogmas. Everything is done so that a few take your money.

The dough is awkward and emotional. Markets fluctuate in irrational patterns. The press invents reasons to explain what it does not understand. Success lies in being objective in the midst of a crazy world. You will not be the most popular. Because swimming against the current never is. But this is not a popularity contest. The idea is to earn money. And to make money in this business you have to understand the irrationalities of the masses and the dynamics of the markets. I repeat once again the legendary phrase of Sir John Templeton: “Bull markets are born in pessimism, grow in skepticism, mature in optimism and die in euphoria.” Moral: Buy from the pessimists. Sell ​​to the optimists. Be a master of emotions.