Asking if life has a purpose is a lot like asking if the orbits of the planets have a purpose. Or if a table has a purpose.

In the case of orbits, the purpose is only a type of emergency: a set of forces, mixed with the planet’s own mass and other variables, finally converge, and a movement emerges from that convergence. In the end the orbit of the planet is just one more factor, like the mass of the planet, or gravity, or the curvature of spacetime. Everything is signs, like the pixels in a painting.





The human narrative

The case of asking about the purpose of a table helps us to analyze the issue at another level, at the level of human narrative. In the end, everything we perceive we do on a human level, on a human scale. Everything else is theoretical, or simply too complex to be assimilated by our brain, so we describe it with equations and other tools or models. The largest, the smallest, the most distant, the very structure of reality.

At the end, reality is so complex that we make models that simplify it to a more functional level. For example: a cell. It is such a devilishly complex structure, in which there are millions of changes and alterations every fraction of a second, at such speed and such a number that we cannot imagine it, or even visually capture it in a reliable way. Think that each of the cells in your body, right now, receives on the order of millions of microbe attacks every second. Or water, we can all see a glass of water … but we can’t even imagine a water molecule. That is why we create operational models, in this case we represent it as a red ball, the oxygen atom, and two smaller blue balls, which are the hydrogen atoms.

That is, we make models, we simplify the world and, above all, we create narratives. So if we look at the table, what is its purpose? Well, in the abstract, none, because we only have a piece of matter organized in a certain way and under a series of properties that after a certain time will transform into something else, releasing gases or other components.

So it’s us who decide to give it a purpose, individually and subjectively: for example, that it serves to hold the dinner plates. Or if it is cold and the table is made of wood, perhaps it will serve to feed the fire in the fireplace. Or maybe its purpose is simply decorative. Or the table exists simply because there is an industrial fabric that has economic incentives to create many tables and sell them to people who are willing to pay for them, and in the end we have ended up with a table at home even though we have no purpose for it.

Mutatis mutandis, that would be a good summary of human purpose. On the one hand, orbits of planets, on the other, tables. In other words, we exist due to interconnected factors that feed into each other and that have nothing to do with the human scale and we invent our purpose ad hoc, in some cases, or it is part of our life horizon if we are going deep through life. . Or perhaps all this is nothing more than an overly rational or cerebral approach, and that is still another bias, as he satirically denounced Ambrose Bierce in The Devil’s Dictionary when defining the term “rational”: devoid of illusions, except those born from observation, experience and reflection. Be that as it may, it is a counterintuitive vision, precisely because it aspires to be scientific: