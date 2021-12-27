Today, the fact that the Internet does not work properly is one of our main concerns. We may not get enough signal to all the rooms and rooms of our house, speed may be lost along the way, or we simply cannot connect. To improve this problem there are two conventional ways: use a WiFi repeater or PLC. Both fulfill the same function, to bring the Internet to every corner of our house, but today we will focus on the Wifi repeater, more specifically, on More Mobile.
WiFi repeaters improve coverage and, in many cases, they improve the speed if the distribution of our house has obstacles that can weaken the signal. If our home is too big, there may also be cases in which it does not reach by itself. In Windows 10 it is possible to measure the real strength of the WiFi signal to know what is happening and determine if it is necessary to have a WiFi repeater to be able to solve these Connection issues.
WiFi repeater for 14.95 euros with MásMóvil
When hiring a fiber rate with MásMóvil we have the option of requesting a WiFi repeater. It is possible that right now you still do not know if it is going to be necessary, so you can also ask for it later. The advantage of ordering it at the time of registering your fiber is that the technician who takes care of the installation will leave it installed at your home.
On the other hand, if you are already a MásMóvil customer and are interested in having the WiFi repeater, the operator will send it to you with the necessary instructions to connect it. It is also possible to purchase it at one of the Más Móvil stores. In the case of unsubscribing by MásMóvil you will not have to return the WiFi repeater, since you have paid for it and you can keep it and continue using it.
How does it work?
MasMóvil’s fiber installation allows the device to connect directly to the Wireless router which will extend the range of the wireless network and add a WiFi extension no need for cables. As we have already explained previously, its use is recommended if we have a large address where we want to expand and improve the WiFi signal.
Its operation and installation is very simple and it is enough to place it near the router to make the configuration. It is important use the same power adapter that comes with the repeater. Once we have it on, we must press the router WPS button and make sure it is in WPS mode. After holding it down for 3 seconds, the device’s blue LED will start to flash and it will automatically associate with the router. Once linked, we will only have to decide where we want to locate it.
To know if we have placed it in a suitable place, we have to verify that the WiFi LED light stays green. If it turns red it means that the signal is low power and we will have to relocate the WiFi repeater in order to improve the reception of the wireless signal.