Dr. Daniel Stamboulian is the mentor of the company (Credit: Amilcar Orfali)

Until not long ago, people with HIV had to roam the health system to access medical appointments, laboratory tests, psychological counseling, social assistance and medication withdrawal. Due to the lack of an integrated medical history, each time they presented themselves to a health professional, they had to repeat their history.

Before this panorama, Helios Health raised a disruptive concept: comprehensive care for people living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Since its foundation in 1997, the company developed a model in which people receive all their care in one place, which generated 95% satisfaction from their patients, according to their quality surveys.

The leading company in HIV care also has the Helios Pharma pharmacy and drugstore, which dispenses medication throughout the country. “The pharmacy network is trained to serve patients with chronic diseases through the traceability tool for the drugs it dispenses. Through it adherence to medication withdrawal can be monitored”, Explains Yanina Sarnagiotto, technical director of Helios Pharma.

With the years Much progress has been made in containing the HIV pandemic, however, it has not been enough to put an end to it. The screening test is the first step to reach this goal. Therefore, from now until 2025, it will be necessary for more people to take the test, offer pre-exposure prophylaxis to a higher percentage of those at high risk of infection, and innovate in treatments and technology.

The HIV pandemic needs to be made visible again, since for the last time it has been in the shadow of COVID-19. “We have the tools, the treatments and the knowledge to put an end to it, but we will only achieve it with the commitment and decision of the entire society and if we have financial resources and sustainable programs,” concluded Isabel Cassetti (MN 55583), medical director of Helios Health.

Research and sustained treatment are the key to overcoming HIV (Credit: Press Helios Salud)

One of the most important pillars of HIV treatment is not stopping it. To avoid this, in 2007 the institution established the Adherence Department and put into operation a telephone support system, awarded in 2010 by the Pan American Health Organization. The area detects when a person is slow to withdraw medication and contacts them. Before this development, the withdrawal of medication was 60%, while today it is close to 100%. This high degree of compliance, accompanied by values ​​of undetectability of the virus higher than 95%, account for the effectiveness of this process.

Research is another of the foundational pillars to overcome HIV. For his international medical examination, Helios Salud was selected to participate in the MOSAICO study of preventive vaccination against HIV. She was also chosen to participate in two COVID-19 vaccine trials: the ENSEMBLE study, now completed, and the ongoing Cansino study, which seeks to test the efficacy of the vaccine in people living with HIV.

Another study of great importance carried out at Helios Salud was the so-called “Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on metabolic parameters in people living with HIV.” “During the COVID-19 pandemic, at Helios Salud, we investigated whether preventive and compulsory social isolation had any impact on the metabolic health of people living with HIVThey are on antiretroviral treatment and are treated at our institution ”, explains Dr. Edgardo Bottaro (MN 76306), the institution’s medical coordinator.

To minimize the impact of quarantine on medical monitoring, in April 2020 Helios Salud implemented the Telemedicine Program for the Immunocompromised and improved pharmacy services as a contingency plan during the pandemic. “It was a proprietary and innovative development, which required the effort and rapid adaptation of all staff, both administrative and medical, carried out in a record time of 48 hours,” said General Manager Alejandro Cambours.

Thus, during 2020, they provided 32,400 medical consultations, 10,355 (32%) were teleconsultations. In this way, the achievement of UNAIDS objectives was maintained, far exceeding 90% of people living with HIV and in treatment, of which 90% achieved virological suppression (the virus is not detected).

In 2021, Dr. Paula Rodríguez Iantorno (MN 95422), medical coordinator of Helios Salud, presented the results of this strategy at the International AIDS Conference organized by the International AIDS Society (IAS), the congress most important information about HIV worldwide. This earned Helios Salud the highest recognition from the international scientific community present there.

Dr. Stamboulian, Dra. Cassetti, Marta García and Alejandro Cambours at the launch of the digital magazine (Credit: Amilcar Orfali)

On November 26, the 2021 Ibero-American Award ceremony was held in Bogotá, Colombia and Helios Salud received the mention of the Silver Award. “Its about third consecutive award received by the institution, and the first international. This award is a strong recognition of the model of excellence and continuous improvement that characterizes the company. It is an award that takes on greater significance since it is received within the framework of World AIDS Day ”, highlighted Marta García, executive director of the company.

On the other hand, Helios Salud is the first institution in the health sector to be recognized with the National Award for Quality in 2019. In 2020 it repeated the experience after being crowned with the National Award for Innovation Management. On this occasion, it obtained the Silver mention of the Ibero-American Quality Award 2021.

The president of Colombia presented the 2021 Ibero-American Award to Helios Salud (Credit: Prensa Helios Salud)

On December 2, and within the framework of World AIDS Day, Helios launched its new digital magazine Helios Health. “In keeping with the time we live in, we decided to launch it in digital format so that more and more people receive it. It will be a channel to inform about issues related to HIV / AIDS and health care, and so that professionals from all over the country and those living with HIV know about our services and can contact us if they want or need it, “said the Doctor. Daniel Stamboulian (MN 25441), leader and mentor of the company.

The event was held at the Isaac Fernández Blanco Museum of Hispano-American Art. Among those present was Patricia Lynch Pueyrredón, president of Helios Salud, along with the main references of medical coverage and laboratories