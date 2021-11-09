What is the difference between metaverse and omniverse?

In addition to these functions, Nvidia also detailed that the Omniverse could be applied in different environments, with the purpose of recreating digital realities that could be useful for conducting simulations, which makes a substantial difference to the perspective of Mark Zuckerberg, who raised it as an evolution in the work or entertainment experience.

In this sense, Nvidia presented the digital twins, which are replicas of objects or spaces in the real world, where it is possible to generate studies to analyze a certain situation in said environment, which shows a more utilitarian approach for companies and not only for the users.

Although the metaverse is a topic that has generated interest in recent weeks, after the change of Facebook’s name, the reality for Nvidia is that they have worked on this project since last year with various companies, to which they have provided kits. developmental.

According to company reports, the development team for the Omniverse has been downloaded more than 70,000 times by staff from 500 different companies, which also represents a business for Nvidia, as starting this month companies will have to acquire a subscription to Omniverse Enterprise, from $ 9,000 per year.