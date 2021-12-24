An earlier version of this article was published in December 2015.

“Santa Claus“,” Santa Claus “,” The fat man who occasionally delights us with things. “A priori, the denominations for those who give us gifts every Christmas Eve have very few denominations. At least in Spanish. But Europe is a happy melting pot of languages ​​and cultural traditions, and not in all of them the figure most revered by children is the putative father of Christmas: Nomos, trunks or even goats: that is how the thousand and one identities of Santa Claus are and are called.

All of them have been collected by Jakub Marian on a map.

Without leaving the peninsula, we have multiple variants. In January the Three Wise Men arrive, for example. In Catalonia and in the Pyrenean Aragon, Santa Claus is replaced by a cheerfully decorated log (Nadal’s Uncle and Nadal’s Trunk, respectively). In Euskadi, children look forward to the arrival of Olentzero, a magical chickadee (!) who does not even deliver his gifts at the same time (in Ermua he does it on December 31). In Portugal, meanwhile, the lord of Christmas gifts is called Pai Natal.

As we move away from Western Europe things change. Changes a lot. In France, Italy and the British Isles it is more or less the same. In the neighboring country it is called Père Noël; in the transalpine, Babbo Natal; and in England and most of Scotland, Father Christmas. All refer in one way or another to the father of Christmas. In the archipelago there are small exceptions. In the Hebrides, where Scottish Gaelic is still spoken, they have Bodach Na Nollag; in Ireland to Daidí na Nollag; and in Wales, Siôn Corn, literally “John Chimney”.





In Protestant culture, the figure changes. He is still a fat old man dressed in red pajamas, but he is no longer the father of Christmas, but the lord of Christmas. Thus, the Protestant Germans of the north call him Weihnachtsmann (of melodic pronunciation), the Dutch and Flemish Kerstman, and the Danes Julemanden. Note here that Holland has its own very racist Christmas tradition: Zwarte Piet, “Moors” from Spain (!), White people painted black playing African slaves. Charming.

In Catholic Central Europe we pass by Santa Claus and go to another figure. From Bavaria to the confines of the Hungarian plain, the good-natured old man laden with gifts is replaced by a magical child representing Jesus Christ baby version. Apparently it was introduced by the Protestant Reformation to discourage devotion to Saint Nicholas. Paradoxically, the Protestant regions opted for the pagan figure of Santa Claus while the Catholics stayed with the Child Jesus.

In Austria it is called Christkind; in the Czech Republic, Ježíšek; in Hungary, Jézuska; and in Slovakia, Ježíško.



Baby Jesus bringing gifts to good Austrian and Bavarian little boys.

From here, the rest of the Slavic countries of Northern Europe recover the figure of Saint Nicholas. In Poland it receives two names, Święty Mikołaj and Gwiazdor; and in the Baltic countries he goes from being the father of Christmas to an old man who passed by or, in the best of cases, the grandfather of Christmas (Jõuluvana in Estonia; Ziemassvētku vecītis in Latvia; Kalėdų Senelis in Lithuania) .

In the orthodox regions there are slight modifications. In essence, we are still talking about a pretty big guy, who travels through the snow and wears red and white. But now it does so with inevitably Slavic-Orthodox touches. Gold leaf everywhere and ornamental exaggeration even on the reindeer leash. Russia, Belarus and Ukraine welcome the Frozen Old Man, known as Дед Моро́з or Ded Moroz. It also extends to other South Slavic countries such as Serbia or Macedonia, also Orthodox.



Vladimir Putin with Ded Moroz, the two true idols of every Russian infant.

The Balkans range from the “grandfather of Christmas” version to Babadimri, Santa Claus in Albanian. In Slovenia they have Dedek Mraz, a slightly different version of the canon: he wears white in luxurious bathrobes.

Finally, special mention should be made of the Nordic countries. In Finland the literal translation of Joulupukki It would be “Christmas Goat”. In fact, they celebrate Santa Claus, but the name inherits it from an old pre-Christian tradition called Julbock, a straw goat that continues to be placed at the doors of houses waiting for him to bring gifts. In Norway and Sweden they celebrate Julenissen and Jultomten, who are also Santa Claus, but who owe their name to “Tomte”, a dwarf who served as a Christmas gift maker before Christianity. Those traditions have been merged with that of Santa Claus.

Oh, and full stop is Greece. There they have a pure and simple saint: Saint Basil.