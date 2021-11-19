Netflix arrives to make the definitive ranking of the most viewed series and movies through its new site with the Top 10 of the most viewed. It can be classified both globally and by country. All the details here!

How many times did it happen to us to finish a series or movie and not know what to do with our lives? That inner void that is not filled until the arrival of another good series can last a long time … at least that’s how it was until the new release of Netflix. However, the popular streaming platform announced through a statement, the creation of a new site that will allow users to discover which are the most viewed series and movies. Ideal to start the marathon.

The new Netflix site with the most viewed series and movies has already been active for a few months due to the criticism that the company received regarding its metrics. Previously, Netflix classified as “view” any series or movie that a user has watched for at least 2 minutes. Which seemed a bit pointless considering the amount of times we can go in and out to see what this or that series or movie is like.

“We have received many feedback on our metrics over the years. So a few months ago we rethought the situation and today we are excited to launch the Top 10 on Netflix, a new website with global weekly lists and by country with the most popular titles of our service”Explains part of the statement.

The first change, and one of the most important, is the metrics. While previously the views were counted for every 2 minutes, now it will be ordered according to the number of total hours that users have seen some content.

The top 10 will be updated on Tuesdays, bringing the most viewed titles and will be classified into: movies and TV in English; and non-English speaking movies and TV. Likewise, this top 10 will be both globally and country-specific. In the case of Argentina, the most viewed movies are Red Notice, Love hard and Yara, among other.

On the other hand, Netflix ensures that in the future they will add the top 10 of the reality and most viewed documentaries, which do not compete in these TV rankings but are still asked by people.

