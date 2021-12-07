Asymmetric multiplayer horror video game fans Dead by daylight they have always asked themselves a question: which is the deadliest killer. Now at last we have the answer thanks to a graphic that is circulating in the official forums of the Behavior Interactive title and that shows in a visual and simple way the killers with the highest fatality rate, including all the MMR ranges in a period between July and September 2021. So, to below you can see what is the Dead by Daylight’s most powerful assassin and get the answer you’ve been looking for for so long.

That’s right, the most powerful killer in Dead by Daylight according to this data is The Cenobite, also know as Hellraiser Pinhead, with more than two sacrifices per game (50% means killing two survivors per game). As you can see, this is a fairly balanced fatality ratio from first to near last, with two exceptions. The Treacherous and the Nurse They are the two assassins who make the fewest sacrifices per game: surely the first due to lack of power and the second due to difficulty of use. How is this very particular order possible, you ask? Keep in mind that the graph includes all types of players, not just those who play regularly and, therefore, meet the best users of Dead by Daylight.

And as you surely know, El Cenobita is a murderer very little used among experienced players from Dead by Daylight, but its passive power that manages to trap survivors with chains is probably the reason why it is a headache among users with lower MMR. The average of all the assassins in all the ranks gives a ratio of slightly more than two deaths per game, which means that Dead by Daylight is, contrary to what many might think, a game balanced in general terms.