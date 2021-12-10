Age to buy tobacco will increase progressively

New Zealand prohibits the sale of tobacco to persons under 18 years of age. With the new law, starting in 2027 it will be raised by one year each year, preventing the generation that at that time reaches 18 from ever being able to buy tobacco legally, said Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall.

“We want to make sure that people never start smoking. As they grow older, they and future generations will never be able to legally acquire tobacco, because the truth is that there is no safe age to start smoking,” he argued.

Less than 5%, the goal by 2025

According to Verrall, this plan sets New Zealand an example in the fight against tobacco, with actions such as banning cigarette brand sponsorships in sports in 1990 or banning smoking in bars in 2004.

“It is a historic day for the health of our people,” he said. “Smoking is still the leading cause of predictable death in New Zealand, causing one in four cancers,” he added.

The minister pointed out that the harmful effects of tobacco fell especially in the Maori and Pacific communities, where the average number of smokers was double that of 13.5% of the rest of the population.

The government hopes to reduce this percentage to 5% by 2025, which, in its opinion, would save the public system $ 3.6 million.