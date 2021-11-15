After a year without news of new mobiles in Spain from the Asian firm, the arrival of the Nova series to Spanish territory. The Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 8i would be launched in the market with striking properties, but, above their specifications, he highlighted that would bring EMUI 12 , the latest version of your operating system.

Many users wonder what is the last update of this software due to the variability of the scenario, and that is that Huawei smartphones have a different EMUI version under the circumstances.

These bring it factory pre-installed, which means that the rest of the mobiles do not have to receive the update for a while. Although if they arrived new terminals of the brand in the future it would be obvious to think that they would do it with this new version.

And what about the rest?

Currently, the vast majority of Huawei smartphones, if not practically all, have EMUI 11.1, the version that was released in March.

At first it was thought that this would be the last update of the system and the intermediate step between EMUI and HarmonyOS, but the launch of the brand’s new devices opens the door for the brand’s other mobiles to receive EMUI 12 instead of the version that has only seen the light of day in China.

Not everyone will receive it

However, although it is confirmed that EMUI 12 will reach several Chinese company phones during the first quarter of 2022, there are many terminals that will not enjoy it. So it is most likely that these will be stuck in EMUI 11.1, the confirmed models are as follows:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei P40 Pro +

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9s

Huawei Y8p

Several of those present here not even available for its purchase in Spain, so the number of mobile phones of the company that will enjoy EMUI 12 is drastically reduced. If you do not have any of them, the safest thing is that you stay with EMUI 11 until you know when.