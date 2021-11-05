The Jazztel mega deposit It is the functionality that allows you to accumulate the data of your rate that you do not spend in each cycle, and spend it in the next. Once the new cycle arrives, those accumulated from two months ago are lost, and those of the next one are won.

Jazztel allows you to accumulate gigs

This functionality is available for free to all Jazztel customers from March 20, 2018. If you have changed the operator from that date, you should already have it enabled by default. In the event that you do not have it active, you just have to follow a series of very simple steps.

To do this, you have to go to Client area or Jazztel app. In them, we have to go to the mobile phone number, and go to the part of accumulate megabytes. There, we will get the option to activate it in the part of «Mega deposit” within “Products”. After that, in a maximum of 48 hours, we will receive an SMS confirming that we already have the function active. It is necessary to restart the mobile for this activation to be effective. In the case of wanting to deactivate it, it is necessary to call 1565.