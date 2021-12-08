My Hero Academia has some of the most powerful characters in the manga industry and, without a doubt, Endeavor is one of the most iconic of all. He is the father of Shoto Todoroki, who is among the favorite characters of the entire franchise. But an important part of the fandom has asked: “What is Endeavor’s gift, Enji Todoroki?” How did you get to become the number one hero in all of Japan?

At the beginning of the saga, we know that the gift of Endeavor (Enji Todoroki) has one of the most devastating abilities in his world, the control of fire. For years, he lived on the edge of the legendary All Might, but earned his place among the society of heroes thanks to his agency of heroes and heroines.. In fact, the rough edges he has with this iconic hero are erased over time and he even accepts Izuku Midoriya, his student, in his hero agency (as evidenced by the most recent My Hero Academia movie).

The gift of Endeavor (Enji Todoroki) is one that he obtained from birth, one that quickly made him one of the most powerful heroes in My Hero Academia., the work of Kohei Horikoshi. This character is capable of generating and manipulating fire at will, either creating devastating attacks against his adversaries or as a defensive tool. In fact, most of the time it is covered with these flames.

What is the gift of Endeavor?

But, The gift of Endeavor (Enji Todoroki) does not end there, his attack type is of the “emitter” type, this means that he can generate and direct his attacks in a controlled way. Despite the fact that this is one of the most common types of gifts in My Hero Academia, this hero has managed to control it to the point of handling it without being affected (otherwise Katsuki Bakugo or Izuku Midoriya). Usually, this type of quirks could directly affect your health due to the abrupt changes in body temperature that you undergo.

Another important point of the gift of Endeavor (Enji Todoroki) from My Hero Academia is that it can defend itself with the flames around it to avoid receiving a single attack. For example, during his fight with Shoto Todoroki, his own son (who possesses a fire control ability like him), was able to avoid any form of receiving or doing real damage to him..

Thanks to the hard training he has had over time in My Hero Academia, Endeavor has mastered his gift for different styles of combat, especially physical abilities. For example, as the Vanishing Fist is a powerful move with which he wraps his fist in incandescent flames that explode when he attacks his opponents in close combat.

On the other hand, he has a formidable technique known as Hellfire Storm, a destructive attack with which this warrior can burn absolutely everything around him.

Who is Endeavor from My Hero Academia?

Enji Todoroki (轟 と ど ろ き 炎 え ん 司 じ), is a powerful hero from My Hero Academia known as Flame Hero: Endeavor (フ レ イ ム ヒ ー ロ ー エ ン デ ヴ ァ ー]and is recognized as the best hero in Japan after All Might, the former possessor of The title was retired. He also holds the record for the highest number of cases resolved in history. He is the husband of Rei Todoroki and the father of Toya Todoroki, Fuyumi Todoroki, Natsuo Todoroki and Shoto Todoroki.

Upon All Might’s retirement, Enji became the No. 1 pro hero provisionally after being No. 2 for a long time. Following the latest Hero Billboard Chart JP announcement, he officially became the No.1 Hero.

Moreover, his ability will have an impact on the final arc of My Hero Academia. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle..

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines that have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure .. Thanks to Star & Stripe, Endeavor and many other heroes, finally will have a chance against this powerful villain and his All For OneLet’s hope that as in Naruto, good triumphs in the end.