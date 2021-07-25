Beyond having all kinds of customization options, MIUI integrates a mode called. Thanks to this we can quickly and easily notify a trusted contact in case we find ourselves in a dangerous situation.

MIUI’s emergency SOS mode is capable of send a text message including our location to one or more contacts. With a quick press of the power button 5 times, the message will be sent automatically.

In order to use the emergency SOS mode, MIUI us will require establishing at least one emergency contact that we have registered in the agenda of our Xiaomi. In addition, it will also allow us automatically send call historyAll this in order to offer more clues in the face of a dangerous situation.

How to activate the emergency SOS mode on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO

SOS emergency mode It is activated by default in MIUI. It is therefore, that to activate it in any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO we must carry out these steps:

Go to Settings> Passwords and security> Emergency SOS Once inside we will only have to activate the option «SOS emergency«. This will require us to establish an emergency contact as a minimum.

Upon activation, emergency SOS mode will remain working and we will only have to quickly press the power button 5 times for it to start up. In addition, a text message will be sent automatically to the person established as the emergency contact informing them of this.

Likewise, from the settings of this mode we can customize Emergency Contacts or activate the option Send call history.