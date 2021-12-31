With the arrival of the Legacy season to Pokémon GO, it comes a new collection challenge titled the Descent Duodraco, which has given way to the debut of Druddigon, a fifth generation Pokémon that is integrated into the video game for the first time.

This celebration comes loaded with a very varied content, but do not worry because in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO, we tell you all the news that the event brings.

How does the Descenso Duodraco collection challenge work?

The Pokémon GO Duodraco Descent event was available from December 7 to the night of December 12 and during its celebration, Druddigon, a generation 5 Pokémon that is integrated into the game for the first time, took center stage. Therefore, this festival is focused on Dragon-type species, being the ideal opportunity to capture some.

During the event, he appeared most frequently in the wild and in raids. Fire, Ice and Electric Pokémon, some of them are: Dratini, Sneasel, Deino, Vibrava, Electabuzz, Dragonair, Lapras and Magmar. In addition, this holiday also allows you to add legendary species such as Reshiram and Zekrom to the Pokédex.

To meet this collection challenge it was necessary Get all the Pokémon highlighted in the event list, although this was not that complicated, since there are different methods to fulfill each capture. It should be noted that to view this list you have to access the “today” section, in it the list of all the Pokémon that must be caught is available.

Finally, upon completing the challenge, the player had an assured encounter with Druddigon where you have the opportunity to capture it if you manage to defeat it in battle. Likewise also received 1,000 experience points, 3,000 stardust and a special batch of 175 Pokécoins as rewards Not bad!

